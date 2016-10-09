Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 8:18 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Fall Open House at Garden Street Academy

By Annie Donlon Colbert for Garden Street Academy | October 9, 2016 | 12:04 p.m.

Garden Street Academy will celebrate its 15th school year and host its annual fall open house, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 19. Prospective parents and students, as well as the community at large, are invited to visit the campus at 2300 Garden St., Santa Barbara.

Campus facilities include a black-box theater, science lab, Makerspace and recording studio.

Garden Street Academy serves students in grades K-12, focusing on project-based learning and social-emotional learning as critical components for academic achievement. Classes generally range from 10-20 students with an approximate student-teacher ratio of 8:1.

The 11-acre campus is on a historic site adjacent to the Santa Barbara Mission and Natural History Museum.

For more information about about Garden Street Academy, visit www.gardenstreetacademy.org.

— Annie Donlon Colbert for Garden Street Academy.

 
