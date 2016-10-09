Fall Open House at Garden Street Academy

Garden Street Academy will celebrate its 15th school year and host its annual fall open house, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 19. Prospective parents and students, as well as the community at large, are invited to visit the campus at 2300 Garden St., Santa Barbara.
Campus facilities include a black-box theater, science lab, Makerspace and recording studio.
Garden Street Academy serves students in grades K-12, focusing on project-based learning and social-emotional learning as critical components for academic achievement. Classes generally range from 10-20 students with an approximate student-teacher ratio of 8:1.
The 11-acre campus is on a historic site adjacent to the Santa Barbara Mission and Natural History Museum.
For more information about about Garden Street Academy, visit www.gardenstreetacademy.org.
— Annie Donlon Colbert for Garden Street Academy.