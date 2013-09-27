Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:01 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Fall Planting Season Begins in October

By Diane Rumbaugh for Agromin | September 27, 2013 | 2:09 p.m.

Now that fall is officially here, it’s time to plant and new crop of vegetables and flowers and to reseed or sod lawns, say experts at Agromin, an Oxnard-based manufacturer of earth-friendly compost products made from organic material collected from more than 50 California cities including those in Santa Barbara County.

» Remove summer vegetables: Tomatoes and squash often produce well into fall, but other summer vegetables will have run their course by now. No need to continue caring for them.

Remove nonproducing summer plants and replace them with vegetables that thrive in fall. These include beets, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, kale, lettuce, parsley, peas, radish, spinach, potatoes, turnips, winter zucchini and celery. After a heaving workout in summer, your garden soil will need an infusion of compost before fall planting.

» Plant cool weather flowers: Remove summer annuals and plant flowers that do particularly well in fall. These include sweet peas, pansies, violas, primrose, calendula, chrysanthemums, cineraria, dianthus, delphiniums, Iceland poppies, nemesia and snapdragon.

» Plant wildflowers: Add a western seed mix of wildflowers to your garden. Sprinkle the seeds directly onto the soil by hand or with a seed spreader (for larger areas). Pat down slightly into moist soil (make sure the seeds are not buried). Water until the plants are at least 4 inches tall. Natural rainfall should provide plenty of water. Water as needed, however, if we experience drought conditions.

» Plant or shore up lawns: October is the perfect time of the year to replace a portion or an entire lawn whether by seed or sod. Well-suited lawn types for Southern California include tall fescue, Bermuda, St. Augustine, bluegrass and perennial ryegrass. Remove patches of crabgrass or other weeds and seed with a lawn seed that matches your lawn. When planting seed or sod use a top dressing for lawns. The top dressing material works its way down to the root zone and becomes humus for the turf.

» Plant a fall herb garden: Many herbs can be planted in fall including garlic, oregano, parsley, rosemary, chives, cilantro, dill, fennel and thyme. Once they finish their growing cycle, dry the leaves and use for cooking.

» Reduce watering: Gardeners can breathe easier when opening up their water bills in October. Unless hot Santa Ana winds are an issue this month, gardeners can reduce the amount of water for their lawn, garden, trees and shrubs. When watering, water deeply but not as often. Shut off water timers when it rains.

» Pick pumpkins: Pumpkins should be ready for picking in October. It will be time to harvest when the vines leading up to the pumpkins are dry and the pumpkin skin is firm. Leave about two inches of stem attached to the pumpkin when removing from the plant to keep the pumpkin from spoiling. Pumpkins and can stay fresh for months once picked.

Click here for more gardening tips.

— Diane Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Agromin.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 