Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:36 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Fall Planting Season Begins in September

By Diane Rumbaugh for Agromin | September 4, 2013 | 12:38 p.m.

Summer gardens are starting to see a slowdown in flower and vegetable production in September, which means it is a good time to start planning for a fall garden, say experts at Agromin, an Oxnard-based manufacturer of earth-friendly compost products made from organic material collected from more than 50 California cities.

» Plant cool season vegetables: As summer vegetable plants stop producing, replace with vegetable plants that flourish in fall. Vegetables that do particularly well during the fall months include broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, lettuce and other greens, onions potatoes, radishes and peas.

Mix in additional potting soil to the garden to replace nutrients that have been depleted over summer.

» Prepare fall flower beds: Fall flowers are just as colorful as their summertime counterparts. The flowers that come in the most color varieties are pansies. These hearty flowers can last for months.

Other flowers that do well in fall are calendulas, English daisies, English primrose, snapdragon, stock and winter jasmine. Before planting, remove any remaining summer annuals, loosen the soil and add 2 to 3 inches of organic planting mix.

» Keep up watering routine: Septembers are typically warm in Southern California and may bring strong, hot Santa Ana winds. Although the days are growing shorter, plants can easily dry out. Keep on your watering schedule. Scale back only during the occasional cold spell. If the Santa Anas are strong, consider bracing young trees with temporary poles.

» Pinch back new blossoms on fruits and vegetables: Existing melons and squash need all the energy their plants can muster. Pinch back any flowers so nutrients stay directed toward growing fruits and vegetables.

» Prune hedges and shrubs: It is time to shape hedges and shrubs by removing straggly stems. Trimming now will prompt healthy, thick growth throughout fall and protect the trees from frost.

» Lawn care: Lawns are still growing in September and October. Mow weekly and water deeply once or twice a week depending on the weather. Consider aerification (coring) with an aerator that can be rented at equipment rental shops. Coring allows for better water and nutrition penetration.

» Plant fall bulbs. Check with your local nursery for its fall bulbs including daffodils, anemone, dahlia, calla lilies, iris, watsonia and freesias. Plant them immediately. Buy tulips and hyacinth and place them in paper bags in your refrigerator for at least six weeks before planting. The bulbs need to be refrigerated for hardiness.

Click here for more gardening tips.

— Diane Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Agromin.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 