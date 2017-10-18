Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:23 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Fall Pops Concert Features Hancock College Band

By Allan Hancock College Band Fans | October 18, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Allan Hancock College Concert Band will perform a Fall Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the First Baptist
Church, 2970 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria

The concert will feature an eclectic mix of musical selections including: A Patriotic Salute, The Phantom Regiment, In The Presence of Heroes, Fanfare, Canto and Fandango, Egmont Overture, Pop and Rock Legends: The Mamas & the Papas, A Tribute to Charles Strouse, Armed Forces Salute, America The Beautiful, and an encore.

Greg Stoll will conduct the group for this concert. The band, composed of Hancock College students plus numerous adult members of the community enrolled under the Community Education program, features 80-plus musicians in a standard wind band-style configuration with a full percussion section.

The concert is performed in a large church with comfortable seating and free parking. There are advanced sales of tickets, and an admission charge for this event for the general public and students, faculty and staff of AHC.

Tickets are available from any band member or by calling the number listed below. Tickets will also be available at the door. Student members of local high school and junior high school bands are welcome at the concert free of charge.

A pre-concert verbal description of the music will be given beginning at 7:15 p.m. by AHC musicologist Sandy Eastman. For more information regarding the Hancock College Concert Band or this concert, call 922-6966, ext. 3252.

— Allan Hancock College Band Fans.

 
