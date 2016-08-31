Fall Prep Sports Preview: Water Polo Teams Loaded With Talent

Noozhawk's list of who to watch this year for boys water polo, girls volleyball, girls tennis, girls golf, boys and girls cross country

The quality of talent in local boys water polo this fall is exceptional, with each of the three Channel League programs possessing next-level players on their rosters.

That should make for some rousing cross-town matches and the schools might want to consider rescheduling these games from their usual 3:15 p.m. start to the evening.

That way, more fans can attend to create an electric atmosphere. If that’s not doable, water polo enthusiasts should plan on taking the afternoon off from work to catch one of these battles. It’ll be worth it.

The six sports high schools compete in during fall are football, boys water polo, girls tennis, girls volleyball, girls golf, and boys and girls cross country.

To get you up to speed on the top performers in these sports, Noozhawk has put together a list of who to watch for the fall season.

Many of the student athletes mentioned here have either received league and California Interscholastic Federation recognition in their careers, have made college commitments or have been singled out by their coaches as impact players and team leaders.

Boys Water Polo

It should be quite a fight for the Channel League title. Santa Barbara has three players in their fourth year of starting and another who is a three-year starter.

At the top of Santa Barbara High coach Mark Walsh’s list of veterans is senior Sawyer Rhodes. A prolific scorer, he was the Channel League MVP last season, first-team All-CIF Division 2 and a second-team All-American. He’s led the Dons in goal scoring for the past two years.

Rhodes has been playing alongside Adam Gross and Chris Gaffney since freshman year. Gross is the distributor, leading the team in assists as a sophomore and junior. He was a third-team All-CIF pick last season. Gaffney does his thing at the defensive end, and was recognized by the coaches as a first-team all-league player.

Jack Rottman is another big weapon for the Dons. A three-year starter, the 6-foot-4 center was the second leading scorer last season and a second-team all-league selection.

Will McManigal finally gets his chance to start at goalie as a senior, replacing the graduated Justyn Barrios in the cage. Walsh is excited to see McManigal raise the level of his game.

“His strong play was a huge part of our summer success, including a 9th place finish in the High School State Championships,” Walsh said.

San Marcos also has a full house of experienced, talented seniors. Miles Cole, a powerful 6-foot-5 center, is a returning first-team All-Channel League player who has committed to Princeton. He sets the table for senior mates Spencer Wood and Jesse Morrison.

Wood, an attacker, has committed to UCSB. He earned first-team all-league honors as a junior. Morrison, a second-team all leaguer, plays all over the pool for coach Jeff Ashton. Adam Fuller is another key senior and a returning starter as a center defender.

Ashton is expecting big things from returning goalie Ben Spievak and defender Koss Klobucher.

First-year Dos Pueblos coach Connor Levoff is no stranger to the local water polo community. He’s coached national champions at the Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club, officiated local games and served as an assistant at DP.

He inherits a team that has three solid seniors, a strong junior and an up-and-coming freshman from a well-known water polo family.

The seniors are Taylor Gustason, Dylan Elliott and Ben Cable. Gustason and Elliott were all-league first team players last year while Cable was an honorable mention pick.

Jason Teng is a powerful and versatile junior who was named honorable mention as a sophomore. The new kid in the pool is Ethan Parrish, the brother of former DP star and goal-scoring record setter Blake Parrish, who now plays at Stanford, and the young son of former Charger coach Chris Parrish. Ethan has been playing for the USA Water Polo Men's Development National Team, said Levoff.

Girls Tennis

San Marcos made history last season, winning the Channel League with an undefeated record. Two players who led the Royals are back as sophomores: Yuka Perera and Kelly Coulson. Perera was the league singles champion and went 32-8 last year. Coulson had an overall record of 35-12 playing both singles and doubles, and was a singles semifinalist in the league tournament.

“I expect them both to have big years playing No. 1 and 2 singles for us,” coach Fred Hartzman said.

Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said senior Kathryn Blair “has the ability to get some big wins for us this year.”

He added that senior captain Athena Cuellar “is embracing her leadership role and is really becoming a strong doubles player.”

Liz Frech takes over the girls program at Dos Pueblos. She has Katie Yang back for her senior year after three straight seasons of earning all-league first-team honors. Yang, a team captain, was the league doubles champion as a freshman with KC Egger.

Senior Rose Hillebrandt is also a captain. Hannah Kleidermacher returns after making second-team all league as a sophomore. A promising newcomer is freshman Mikala Triplett, a three-star recruit.

At Santa Barbara, coach Sally Becker is counting on juniors Eva Kershner and Brooke Morison and sophomore Claire Stotts. “These girls play with a lot of heart,” Becker said. “They work hard and are versatile players.”

Girls Golf

With two-time Channel League champion Bella Vigna and standouts Gabby Minier and Julia Forster back in the line-up, Dos Pueblos will be tough to dethrone as team champions.

Vigna and Minier both qualified for the first round of the CIF individuals last year and Vigna advanced to the second round. Vigna, Forster and Minier were part of last year’s team that finished as CIF Divisional runners-up.

“Bella is an awesome ball striker and is obviously very talented,” co-coach Dan Choi said. “She continues to improve and work on the areas of her game that many would feel are already quite polished. Gabby is a workhorse. She has put in a lot of time and effort into getting better and it is really paying off in her scores. Julia Forster is also super talented and probably one of our most aggressive players.”

Choi said Hannah Cho’s consistency “adds depth to our team performances.”

San Marcos has three seniors who have been part of two CIF qualifying teams. Sisters Alex Pitchford and Lauren Pitchford and MacKenzie McBride are looking to make it three in a row. An exciting newcomer for the Royals is freshman Alex Manion.

Girls Volleyball

The fiery Kelly Bickett is back to run the show for defending CIF-SS champion Laguna Blanca. Bickett was a key player in the Owls’ run to the Southern Section title and the CIF State Finals. Coach Jason Donnelly plans to use Bickett as a hitter, too.

Other key players returning from the championship team include hitters Maddy Nicolson, Caylin Zimmerman and Laurel Kujan.

Dos Pueblos is led by senior team captain Danica Minnich, who is switching from the middle to outside hitter. “We will rely on her leadership and positive energy this season to achieve our team goals,” said coach Dillan Bennett.

Senior setter Jacqueline Holmes moves into the starting line-up.

“She puts her volleyball IQ into play and has been running a great offense in practice, and I am looking forward to her leading our offense deep into the season,” said Bennett.

At Santa Barbara, the Dons are relying on the hitting of juniors Erica Foreman and Linnea Skinner and sophomore Chloe Mauceri. Megan Seabury gives the Dons experience in the back row.

Returning outside hitter Jenna MacFarlane leads the attack for San Marcos, which is being guided this season by long-time volleyball coaches Tina Brown and Dwayne Hauschild. Delaney Werner leads the defense at libero.

Cross Country

The Dos Pueblos girls are loaded with experience as 13 of the top 14 runners return from last season. Seniors Christina Rice and Natalie Hawkins and junior Kailey Reardon lead the Chargers.

Rice is a four-year varsity runner who figures to challenge for the top spot in the Channel League. Division 1 schools have expressed interest in her, according to coach Josh Christensen.

“Christina is an experienced runner who's ready to improve on last year's performances and lead her team to the next level,” said Christensen.

Hunter Clark continued the DP boys cross country tradition of qualifying a runner for the CIF State Meet. He finished 14th.

“Hunter is a strong, confident runner who doesn't overlook the little things in his training,” said Christensen, who added Clark is also receiving interest from Division 1 schools across the country.

Junior Josh McGregor is the other varsity returnee for DP. He finished fifth in the final Channel League meet and 73rd in last year's CIF-SS Finals meet.

“He'll use this experience to make improvements on his place,” Christensen said. “Josh is a tough runner who likes to take the pace out hard and dare his competition to run with him.”

Christensen said seniors Jack Randmaa, Loren Young, and Jack Wang “have each shown tremendous improvement over the track season and this summer and are ready to make an impact in the varsity races this fall.”

The San Marcos girls have a 1-2 punch in seniors Erica Schroeder and Natalie McClure. They're looking to break through and advance to the State Meet for the first time in cross country. Schroeder has qualified twice in track, winning the 800 title her sophomore year.

Seniors Logan Briner and Jerry Swider and junior Jason Peterson lead the Royals boys. The experienced trio have been running in a tight group during workouts.

Santa Barbara's top boys returnee is junior Thomas Everest. Coach Olivia Perdices is looking for strong seasons from senior captain Sam Johnson and freshman Jackson Ballentine.

Sophomore Alessandra Garza is the top returner on the girls squad. She qualified for the Junior Olympics Nationals in cross country in her age group last year. Junior Alessandra Murphy is another returner looking for a strong season.

