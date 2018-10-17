Fall Quarter at UCSB Brings Fresh Complement of Art, Music, Film

When the weather cools, it’s time for more than pumpkin-spiced drinks. A new season of concerts, plays, films and exhibits await the community’s pleasure at UCSB.

Many of these performances and exhibits will highlight the talents of students and faculty.

From a world premiere of a commissioned work to an exhibition of Chinese landscapes to a wicked revival of Vanity Fair, the campus’s fall arts calendar is chock-full of opportunities to experience the best UCSB has to offer.

Brilliant sounds

Back on campus, violinist Chiao-Ling Sun, a UCSB alumna, will present a recital with faculty member and pianist Charles Asche at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, in Karl Geiringer Hall.

They will perform works by Mozart, Debussy, Chen Gang and He Zhan-Hao, Tyzen Hsiao, Johannes Brahms and Sze Kuo-Cheng.

The department will spread its musical wings with its fifth annual showcase, Montage, 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara.

Curated by professor and artistic director Jill Felber, the production will highlight classical, jazz, world and contemporary music, with performances showcasing students and faculty.

In addition, department’s music ensembles (more than 25 of them) perform regularly throughout the quarter. Among them:

The Chamber Choir, Ensemble for Contemporary Music, Gamelan Ensemble, Gospel Choir, Jazz Ensemble, Middle East Ensemble and Wind Ensemble.

Performances take place in the Music Bowl, Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall and other campus venues.

Information about these and additional musical performances is available at http://music.ucsb.edu/news.

China, in all its glory

For a country with a 5,000-year-old culture and more than 1 billion people today, China has long been something of a beautiful enigma to the West. A new exhibit at UCSB’s Art, Design & Architecture Museum — All Under Heaven: Landscapes of China by Arnold Chang and Michael Cherney — opens a window on its culture and history.

Chang, a painter, and Cherney, a photographer, share an appreciation of China’s classical tradition of art and culture, and their works explore classical themes and allusions to create deft presentations of the mind, hand and eye.

In addition to their solo work, the exhibit highlights a number of collaborative pieces, in which a photographic image by Cherney becomes the starting point for Chang’s meandering, meditative brush.

Also on exhibit at the AD&AM are Prints! The Joan and Stuart Levin Collection, featuring the couple’s collection of contemporary works on paper, and Hand Made: The Art of the Hand, items from the museum’s permanent collection, including drawings, prints, photographs and sculpture that looks at the imagery of this ubiquitous appendage.

All three shows continue through Dec. 9. More information, including museum hours, is available at http://www.museum.ucsb.edu.

The stage is set

Vanity Fair provides its actors with complex characters in an entertaining tale of two women — one “good,” the other “bad” — trying to navigate a society that punishes them for every misstep.

One born to privilege, the other a child of the streets, they discover that morality is malleable.

Based on William Makepeace Thackeray’s classic novel centered in English society during the Napoleonic Wars, the play offers a female anti-heroine of zero scruples.

Funny and wickedly relevant, Vanity Fair is an (im)morality tale that asks, “Who are we to judge?”

Vanity Fair opens at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, in the Performing Arts Theater and runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 18.

This year’s Fall Dance Concert celebrates the department’s newest faculty members, Monique Meunier and Brandon Whited.

Meunier, former principal dancer with New York City Ballet, brings together her eclectic background in classical ballet and contemporary dance in a new work performed by students.

Also on the program are dances by Valerie Huston and Nancy Colahan alongside student BFA choreographer Kelly O’Connor.

Whited, formerly a dancer with the internationally renowned dance company Shen Wei Dance Arts, will re-stage one of Shen Wei’s iconic works, RE-III, to close the concert.

The Fall Dance Concert opens at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, in the Hatlen Theater.

Ticket information for theater and dance events can be found at http://www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu/news.

Frankenstein afterlives

Honoring the 200th anniversary Mary Wollstoncraft Shelley’s Frankenstein the Carsey-Wolf Center’s fall series is devoted to exploring multiple afterlives of the novel on film.

Ranging from classical horror to science fiction to avant-garde experimentation, the series begins Thursday, Oct. 11, with a screening of Mary Shelley, starring Elle Fanning.

Julie Carlson, a professor of English at UCSB, and Patrice Petro, director of the Carsey-Wolf Center will participate in a post-show discussion.

Other films in the series include The Spirit of the Beehive, Thursday, Nov. 8; Young Frankenstein, Tuesday, Nov. 13; and Andy Warhol’s Flesh for Frankenstein, Thursday, Dec. 6.

All screenings begin at 7 p.m. and are followed by discussions with film and media scholars.

Complete information about the screenings are at https://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/series/cwc-presents.

— Jim Logan for UCSB.