Registration for Fall Classes at Allan Hancock College Begins June 30

Registration for Allan Hancock College fall credit classes begins June 30 and continues through Aug. 17. Fall classes begin the week of Aug. 18.

New students must first apply for admission, which is also completed online and is now under way for the fall semester. Visit the college website by clicking here and click Apply & Register in the upper right of the home page.

For more information about enrolling and attending Allan Hancock College, click Apply & Register on the home page, then Application & Registration Information.

The fall 2014 “Schedule at a Glance” is now available at all college locations and local libraries, while supplies last. This schedule contains a basic listing of fall classes being offered at the time of publication.

For a complete, up-to-the-minute list of courses and class details needed to register, students should access the online Class Search, which provides real-time information and allows students to search 24/7 for the classes they need. Search options include term, subject, time of day, location, credits and more. To access Class Search, click the link in the upper right corner of the home page.

All California residents pay a $46 per credit enrollment fee. In addition, all students pay a $19 health fee. Students attending classes at the Santa Maria campus also pay up to $10 a year for the Student Center fee. Other minimal fees may apply.

Financial aid is available. To see if you quality, contact the Santa Maria campus financial aid office at 805.922.6966 x3200 or [email protected].

Students new to Allan Hancock College this fall, and some continuing and returning students, are required to take a START assessment prior to enrolling in credit classes. START (Student Testing, Advising, Retention and Transition) offers a basic skills assessment and advising by academic counselors regarding course selection. Assessment test results do not determine admission to the college. All students will need to complete the online admissions application to receive their AHC student ID number (their “H” number) that is needed for the START test. START sessions are available at the Santa Maria campus and the Lompoc Valley Center on a walk-in basis during specified days and times. No appointments are necessary. To view the START testing schedule, visit the Testing Center website by clicking here (Quick Link “START Placement Testing”).

For credit class registration information, call Admissions & Records at 805.922.6966 x3248. For information about Community Education classes, call 805.922.6966 x3209.

The toll free number in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242), followed by the four-digit extension.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs coordinator for Allan Hancock College.