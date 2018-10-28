Fallen Firefighter Memorial Will Pay Tribute to Cory Iverson

CAL FIRE Engineer Cory David Iverson will be honored at the 14th annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony, 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, on the lawn surrounding the memorial at the Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave.

During the service, which is open to the public, family members will be given a folded flag to honor the fallen firefighter and a bell will ring out as a symbol of his last call. Iverson is the 47th name added to the memorial.

Iverson died in the line of duty on Dec. 14, 2017, defending the city of Fillmore from the devastating Thomas Fire. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Ashley Iverson and the devoted father of daughters Evie and Taylor.

A devoted CAL FIRE firefighter since 2009, he had recently been promoted to a fire apparatus engineer in CAL FIRE’s San Diego Unit.

Prior to his promotion, Iverson worked at Hemet Ryan Airbase in Riverside County as a helitack firefighter in the department’s aerial firefighting program.

Iverson is described as a wonderful family man who was dedicated to his job.

Unveiled in 2004, the Ventura County Fallen Firefighter Memorial is on the grounds of the County Government Center off of Victoria Avenue. It features a 7-foot granite statue and memorial wall on which the names of fallen firefighters are engraved.

The site recognizes 47 firefighters who have died in the line of duty, whether from traumatic injury or job-related illness.

It represents each of the seven fire agencies serving the county: Ventura County, Oxnard, Ventura City, Federal Fire, Fillmore City, CAL FIRE and the U.S. Forest Service.



For more information about the Ventura County Fallen Firefighter Memorial, visit vcfd.org/Fallen-Firefighter-Memorial.

— Ventura County Fire Department.