Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, February 19 , 2019, 11:21 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Fallen Tree Damages House, Vehicle Near Padaro Lane

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported in the incident, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District

Fallen tree damages home, vehicle, fence

A Beach Club Road home was damaged by a fallen tree Monday evening, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

< 5194 > of 4
Fallen tree damages home, vehicle, fence

A Beach Club Road home was damaged by a fallen tree Monday evening, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

< 5195 > of 4
Fallen tree damages home, vehicle, fence

A Beach Club Road home was damaged by a fallen tree Monday evening, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

< 5196 > of 4
Fallen tree damages home, vehicle, fence

A Beach Club Road home was damaged by a fallen tree Monday evening, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

< 5197 > of 4
 
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | February 19, 2019 | 10:47 a.m.

A massive tree fell and damaged a vehicle, fence and house on the 3200 block of Beach Club Road off Padaro Lane Monday evening, but no one was injured in the incident, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District

Firefighters responded around 5:20 p.m. and found the tree lying on top of a truck, blocking a driveway and causing major damage to a fence and the vehicle.

Some branches damaged the home's roof and eaves as well, and broke some second-story windows, district spokeswoman Grace Donnelly said Tuesday. 

No one was home at the time and there were no injuries, she said. 

The owner arrived as firefighters and other departments, including Public Works, were on the scene, she added. 

The cause of the tree fall was unknown as of Tuesday, although the fire district's incident report notes that water was noticed bubbling up from the street at the base of the tree, Donnelly said.

High winds were also reported throughout the region Monday.

Some of the branches were cleared to make way for vehicles along the driveway, which leads to several other homes, she added.

No further details were available. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 