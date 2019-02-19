Fallen Tree Damages House, Vehicle Near Padaro Lane

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported in the incident, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District

A Beach Club Road home was damaged by a fallen tree Monday evening, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

A massive tree fell and damaged a vehicle, fence and house on the 3200 block of Beach Club Road off Padaro Lane Monday evening, but no one was injured in the incident, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

Firefighters responded around 5:20 p.m. and found the tree lying on top of a truck, blocking a driveway and causing major damage to a fence and the vehicle.

Some branches damaged the home's roof and eaves as well, and broke some second-story windows, district spokeswoman Grace Donnelly said Tuesday.

No one was home at the time and there were no injuries, she said.

The owner arrived as firefighters and other departments, including Public Works, were on the scene, she added.

The cause of the tree fall was unknown as of Tuesday, although the fire district's incident report notes that water was noticed bubbling up from the street at the base of the tree, Donnelly said.

High winds were also reported throughout the region Monday.

Some of the branches were cleared to make way for vehicles along the driveway, which leads to several other homes, she added.

No further details were available.

