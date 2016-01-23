Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:38 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Falling Tree Crushes Car on Mesa Lane in Santa Barbara

No injuries reported as 40- to 50-foot eucalyptus topples on vehicle while car’s owner walked on beach

A eucalyptus tree that toppled on Mesa Lane in Santa Barbara did serious damage to a Toyota Camry on Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
A eucalyptus tree that toppled on Mesa Lane in Santa Barbara did serious damage to a Toyota Camry on Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 23, 2016 | 6:19 p.m.

A man’s walk on the beach in Santa Barbara had a lousy ending Saturday afternoon when he returned to find his car crushed by a large tree that had blown over.

Santa Barbara firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Mesa Lane, where they found a Toyota Camry badly damaged by a 40- to 50-foot eucalyptus tree that had toppled, according to fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

“The man parked his car to go for walk on the beach, and when he came back, he found the tree on his car,” de Ponce said.

He said no injuries were reported in the incident, which also brought down some cable TV lines.

Firefighters began cutting up the downed tree, with assistance from city Public Works crews, de Ponce said.

The street was shut down for a time, but subsequently was reopened.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 