Falling Tree Crushes Car on Mesa Lane in Santa Barbara

No injuries reported as 40- to 50-foot eucalyptus topples on vehicle while car’s owner walked on beach

A man’s walk on the beach in Santa Barbara had a lousy ending Saturday afternoon when he returned to find his car crushed by a large tree that had blown over.

Santa Barbara firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Mesa Lane, where they found a Toyota Camry badly damaged by a 40- to 50-foot eucalyptus tree that had toppled, according to fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

“The man parked his car to go for walk on the beach, and when he came back, he found the tree on his car,” de Ponce said.

He said no injuries were reported in the incident, which also brought down some cable TV lines.

Firefighters began cutting up the downed tree, with assistance from city Public Works crews, de Ponce said.

The street was shut down for a time, but subsequently was reopened.

