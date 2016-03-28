Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:06 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Familiar Grocery Chains Open in Former Santa Barbara County Haggen Locations

Santa Barbara Cliff Drive, Five Points Shopping Center locations still waiting for new stores

The former Haggen — and Albertsons before that — at 2010 Cliff Dr. in Santa Barbara will open in the coming months, but whether it would be a Vons or Alertsons hadn’t been decided this week.
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 28, 2016

Half of the former Haggen grocery locations in Santa Barbara County have reopened under new banners, with the rest expected in coming months.

Sprouts Farmers Market is aiming for a July opening at 175 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, and Smart & Final Extra! hopes to have opened at 3943 State St. in the next few weeks.

The former Haggen — and Albertsons before that — at 2010 Cliff Dr. in Santa Barbara could be a Vons or an Albertsons, since the company hasn’t made an official decision, according to Carlos Illingworth, director of communications and government affairs for Albertsons and Vons.

Managers of the Mesa Shopping Center told Noozhawk in January that a Vons would be opening there in April.

“We are excited to be returning, and will announce the banner and grand opening date at the appropriate time,” Illingworth said. “Customers should rest assured that they will be familiar with the banner.”

Albertsons LLC has been scooping up stores as Haggen makes its way through the Chapter 11 process.

The Bellingham, Wash.-based chain was forced to close more than 100 stores during a failed expansion into the Pacific Southwest, in which Haggen picked up stores from Albertsons and Vons so the two companies could merge.

Haggen closed most of its stores by November 2015, within a few months of opening.

With its purchases, Albertsons opened a Vons at 163 S. Turnpike Rd., which had been operating there before Haggen came along. Albertsons also reclaimed its former store at 1500 N. H St. in Lompoc.

Sprouts Farmers Market spokesman Diego Romero said the Arizona-based national chain would know the exact opening date at the former Vons on Fairview Avenue in Goleta in April.

Earlier this month, Smart & Final Extra! opened in the former Vons at 850 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.

The former Albertsons in Santa Barbara’s Five Points Shopping Center should open in the next few weeks, Smart & Final spokeswoman Phyllis D. Banks said.

Several former Haggen stores in Santa Barbara County are reopening as Albertsons, Vons, Smart & Final Extra! or Sprouts Farmers Market stores. The Cliff Drive location will reopen soon as an Albertsons or Vons. Click to view larger
That makes five Smart & Final stores in the county, along with ones in Goleta, Santa Maria, Carpinteria and one at 217 Gutierrez St. in Santa Barbara.

Haggen has blamed its failure on Albertsons in a $1 billion lawsuit, which alleges the fellow grocer sabotaged its entrance into new markets by providing false retail data for pricing, taking store inventory and more.

Earlier this month, Albertsons made a play to also purchase Haggen’s core stores in Washington and Oregon.

The plan proposed in a filing with bankruptcy court would create a separate business unit for 14 Haggen stores that would remain under that same banner, while the rest would be transitioned to an Albertsons or Vons.

Idaho-based Albertsons will operate 352 stores after the recently-acquired ones open this year, making Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions the largest grocer in Southern California, according to Illingworth.

“Our goal is to be the favorite local full-service supermarket for our customers, and we are confident we’ll achieve that by focusing on running really great stores,” he said.

“Customers can expect us to be fresher, fuller and friendlier across all departments. Leveraging the best of Albertsons and Vons, we have rolled out several merchandising enhancements and integrated successful strategies from one banner to the other.

“Albertsons customers will find an increased variety and selection of organics, as well as industry-leading OWN Brands across all categories. Vons stores will now offer fresh cut fruit, vegetables, yogurt parfaits and guacamole — all prepared daily in the store, as well as our new fried chicken, breaded in the store. Hundreds of new local wines and craft beers have been added to both banners.”

