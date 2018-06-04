Santa Barbara Family Chiropractic, CrossFit Innate Teaming Up to Host B2B Breakfast

Santa Barbara Family Chiropractic and CrossFit Innate will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s January Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Earl's Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Kick off 2014 with better health! Come hear more about how you can improve your health and productivity with Nick and Andrew.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot breakfast from Marmalade Cafe, coffee from Zizzo’s and water from Team Cashman of State Farm will be served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Attendees must RSVP by noon Monday to get on the hot sheet. Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email [email protected].