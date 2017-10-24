Family Day at Botanic Garden Focuses on Kids

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden will hold a day dedicated to kids and their families to encourage everyone to spend more time outdoors.

Fall Family Day will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road. Admission is free for kids 17 and under.

Event highlights include: face painting, arts and crafts, seedling potting, free shave ice from Kona Ice and adventures through the garden led by volunteers and staff.

Community partners include Los Padres National Forest Association, Santa Barbara Rock Gym, Explore Ecology, BranchOut, Kona Ice, Girls Inc., Renewal by Andersen Window Replacement, and Beach Baby Nannies.

“Fall Family Day is a great opportunity fuel a love of nature and introduce kids to the outdoors,” said Steve Windhager, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden executive director.

“The garden provides visitors with avenues for exploration and numerous opportunities to engage with the natural world,” he said.

Families (dogs welcome, too) can pack a picnic, explore the garden’s hiking trails and children’s maze, and learn about California native plants. While kids are playing, adults can shop the Fall Native Plant Sale, which continues through Nov. 5.

For vendor updates, and more information about Fall Family Day, visit sbbg.org/familyday. For more information about the garden, visit sbbg.org.

— Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.