Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:01 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Family Day at Botanic Garden Focuses on Kids

Planting idea that great outdoors is nature's playground

Adventures in Botanic Garden among activities on Fall Family Day, Nov. 4.
Adventures in Botanic Garden among activities on Fall Family Day, Nov. 4. (Santa Barbara Botanic Garden)
By Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | October 24, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden will hold a day dedicated to kids and their families to encourage everyone to spend more time outdoors.

Fall Family Day will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road. Admission is free for kids 17 and under.

Event highlights include: face painting, arts and crafts, seedling potting, free shave ice from Kona Ice and adventures through the garden led by volunteers and staff.

Community partners include Los Padres National Forest Association, Santa Barbara Rock Gym, Explore Ecology, BranchOut, Kona Ice, Girls Inc., Renewal by Andersen Window Replacement, and Beach Baby Nannies.

“Fall Family Day is a great opportunity fuel a love of nature and introduce kids to the outdoors,” said Steve Windhager, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden executive director.

“The garden provides visitors with avenues for exploration and numerous opportunities to engage with the natural world,” he said.

Families (dogs welcome, too) can pack a picnic, explore the garden’s hiking trails and children’s maze, and learn about California native plants. While kids are playing, adults can shop the Fall Native Plant Sale, which continues through Nov. 5.

For vendor updates, and more information about Fall Family Day, visit sbbg.org/familyday. For more information about the garden, visit sbbg.org.

— Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 