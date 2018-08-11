Family Day in Park — Free Entry, Fun for All

Community members and families are invited to celebrate the Annual Family Day in the Park, an activities-filled day with no admission cost, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Waller Park in Santa Maria.

There will be carnival-style games, free entertainment provided by Soul’d Out Band, food and a variety of vendors at the event sponsored by Santa Maria Valley YMCA, Friends of Waller Park, Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary & Reiter Affiliated Companies.

Participants can spend the day fishing during the Huck Finn derby; the Sportsman’s association will provide fishing lines and bait. Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary will stock the pond for a sure chance to experience the joy of catching a fish.

A free shuttle will be available every 15 minutes from the K-Mart parking lot starting at 10:30 a.m., courtesy of SMOOTH.

Jay Turner from Sunny Country will DJ and La Buena will showcase live music throughout the day.

Family Day in the Park is free to all ages with carnival game tickets for 50 cents, or all-day wristbands for $15.

Envasion will sponsor a car show and Zoo to You will be bringing in some unusual creatures.

For more information, contact Cathy Otero, 805-937-8521 or [email protected]

— Cathy Otero for Santa Maria Valley YMCA.