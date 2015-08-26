Family Dentistry Beachside Dental Opens on the Mesa

Advice

Beachside Dental is pleased to announce it’s opening in beautiful Santa Barbara County. The practice of Michael Savidan, DDS, provides family and cosmetic dental treatment to patients of all ages.

Michael Savidan, DDS, graduated cum laude with a bachelor's in biology from Loyola Marymount University in 2001 and later gradutated from the University of Southern California School of Dentistry in 2005.

Dr. Savidan was a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force, from 2006-2009. During his first year of active duty service, he completed a general dentistry residency program at Nellis Air Force Base, where he became proficient with all facets of general dentistry.

At Beachside Dental, Dr. Savidan and his staff provide comprehensive family dental care, gentle teeth cleanings, cosmetic dentistry, in-office teeth whitening, tooth extractions, dental implants and ClearCorrect “invisible” braces.

Dr. Savidan utilizes the latest technology and techniques to provide outstanding treatment to his patients in a low stress and comfortable environment.

Beachside Dental has chosen the ideal location on the Mesa at 1933 Cliff Drive Suite #8, Santa Barbara, CA 93109.

For more information, please visit www.beachsidedds.com, [email protected] or call 805.308.6998.

— Kelly Hoover represents the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.