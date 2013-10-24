Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:58 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit in Goleta Industrial Accident

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 24, 2013 | 7:19 p.m.

The family of a 21-year-old local man who was killed last month in a Goleta industrial accident has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, citing the negligence of several parties involved.

The death of Jose Ortiz of Goleta was “highly foreseeable,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed late last month on behalf of Ortiz’s 4-year-old son, Izaiah, and his mother, Gloria Rodriguez.

Their lives were forever changed on Sept. 16, when an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer pinned Ortiz against a loading dock at Gold Coast Dairy in Goleta, where he worked in the warehouse.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the incident in the 100 block of Aero Camino, and Ortiz was later pronounced dead at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are Texas-based Dean Foods Co., which operates the Alta Dena Dairy company delivering milk to the local distributor; Defrancesco's Dairy Transport (DDT), the company that was contracted to make the delivery; and truck driver Cory Lopez, who was listed in court documents as a Santa Barbara County resident.

The complaint alleges that Deans Food Co. and DDT hired Lopez as a driver “with knowledge that defendant … is, and all times relevant was, an individual with a history of alcohol and drug abuse, and a history of operating automobiles and heavy machinery while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.”

Among several serious allegations, the suit states that Lopez was not qualified or trained to drive the company truck, which he recklessly backed up while intoxicated.

The complaint further alleges that Lopez was “subject to dangerous tendencies” and had caused numerous other vehicle collisions in the past.

The named companies were also accused of conspiring to conceal the fact that Lopez was allegedly intoxicated and sleep deprived at the time of the accident.

Representatives from both companies declined to comment Thursday on the pending litigation, although a DDT spokesperson said Lopez lives closer to the Rancho Cucamonga-based company and not in Santa Barbara County.

Ortiz’s family is seeking monetary and punitive damages in excess of $25,000 for loss of economic earnings, reimbursement of hospital bills and funeral and burial expenses, as well as emotional distress.

Los Angeles-based law firm Stoll, Nussbaum & Polakov filed the suit on behalf of the family following the accident, which is also still being investigated by the Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA).

Attorney Bob Stoll told Noozhawk that two video cameras caught the accident on tape, clearly showing that the driver did not check to see that all workers were accounted for before backing up.

"Mr. Ortiz was actually facing the loading dock, with his back to the truck, and didn’t know it was coming, which is why he was crushed," Stoll said. "You do not back up unless you know where the people are on the ground."

Stoll called the incident “heartbreaking” and said Ortiz’s son and mother depended on his emotional support and income, as did his high-school sweetheart and longtime partner, Julia Muniz Vega, who is Izaiah’s mother.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 