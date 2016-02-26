Family, Friends of Mallory Dies Ask Santa Barbara For Plaque Honoring Her Memory

They are working with the city on a proposed plaque near the place she was hit by a drunk driver in 2013

The family and friends of Mallory Dies are calling on the city of Santa Barbara to install a bronze plaque to honor the woman who was killed by a drunk driver in 2013.

They are hoping the plaque will be placed at the corner of Haley and Anacapa streets, near the site where Dies was hit by a vehicle driven by Raymond Morua, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

“I just think it is really important as we go down the years that there would be something permanent that people could see and it would just be a really big conversation piece,” said Ryan Todey, Dies’ friend and coworker.

“There has been a very big change in the mindset over the last two years,”​ Todey said.

“Seeing this leadership from bartenders down to bar backs, down to security guards and through the police department.”

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting Todey said he hopes a plaque would remind people that Dies was “taken in the bloom of life.”

District Attorney Joyce Dudley said the plaque was an appropriate idea.

“It calls attention to an enormous public safety and public health crisis that requires rigorous, unrelenting public awareness,” Dudley said.

“No matter how many times we in public safety and public health warn our community that driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol will kill people, people keep driving under the influence and they keep killing each other.”

California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said Dies’ story continues to reach people.

“Mallory Dies’ story has touched many lives in Santa Barbara and surrounding communities,” Gutierrez said.

“This tragic DUI collision brought the spotlight to the city of Santa Barbara, the continued education of a tragic story has impacted local schools to the point of young teenagers pledging to not drink and drive.”

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider said she supports the idea.

“I commend the efforts by Mallory Dies’ family and friends to create something positive with important community message out of a very tragic event,” Schneider said.

Family and friends of Dies are working with the city Public Works Department on the project, which is in the early stages.

