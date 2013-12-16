Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 5:57 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Beach a Fitting Backdrop as Family, Friends Gather to Remember Mallory Dies

The father of the young Santa Barbara woman, killed last week in an alleged DUI hit-and-run, describes a bright life cut short

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | December 16, 2013 | 9:54 p.m.

Remembering her magnetic spirit, laughter and her love of books, Mallory Rae Dies' friends and family gathered Monday afternoon to remember her, overlooking the ocean and beach they said she loved so much.

Mallory Rae Dies died Dec. 11 at age 27.
Mallory Rae Dies died last Wednesday at age 27.

The 27-year-old Santa Barbara woman died last Wednesday when she was struck by an alleged DUI driver while crossing the 500 block of Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara. She suffered major head injuries and was in critical condition, and was taken off life support five days later.

The driver, Raymond Morua, is facing charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

Hundreds of people packed into Shoreline Park on Monday, with some seated in chairs but even more spread across the grass, sitting on blankets and listening to the speakers. A pastel winter sky stretched over the park as people took the microphone to share about Dies, known for her laughter, her love of books and crosswords, and her charismatic personality.

Shades of yellow were everywhere, as many people wore flowers in their hair or bands around their arms in Dies' favorite color.

Matt Dies, Mallory's father, was the first to speak on Monday night, and painted a more complete picture of Mallory's life for the people who may have just known her for several years.

Growing up with two brothers, Matthew and Michael, and many other boys in her neighborhood as a young girl, "this may explain why she gained so many big brothers."

He described a rambunctious toddler, tossing toys out of her crib and speaking to her parents early.

Mallory had loved learning from an early age, he said.

On her second day of kindergarten, she returned home angry, telling her parents, "They haven't even taught me how to read yet," Dies recalled.

She grew up in Corona, and went to high school at Santiago High School, where she was a cheerleader and an overachieving student, taking AP classes and dreaming about going to UC Santa Barbara.

Dies recalled how ecstatic his daughter was to get her acceptance letter to the school, where she joined the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and double majored in history, and law and society. 

"After graduating, she never wanted to leave Santa Barbara," he said.

She worked in the city as a bartender, living in a house on Haley Street full of friends, an "ever-changing cast of effervescent young people," he said.

Mallory memorial
Hundreds gather Monday on the lawn at Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara for Mallory Dies' memorial service. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Those people showed up in a big way when she was in the hospital, and "I never knew until this tragedy how big that love is," he said.

After her death, Mallory's family donated her organs, and as a result, five people's lives were saved, he said, including a 28-year-old father of two.

"If you haven't checked that box on your license, do it," he told the crowd.

Dies also spoke about the "preventable plague" of drunken driving, and said that even if someone is below .08 blood alcohol level — the legal limit — they should not choose to drive.

"I'm not talking about .08; I'm talking about zero," he said. "Whatever it takes, we've got to give meaning to my little baby's life being lost."

Dies thanked the team at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, from the doctors and surgeons who operated on his daughter, to the nurses who cared for her, even to the night security guard who talked to Dies about his own 26-year-old daughter.

The waiting room at Cottage Hospital became ground zero for what he called "Camp Dies," as friends of Mallory and family filtered in and out to wait and comfort Matt and his wife, Raeona.

That's where he met Mallory's "Santa Barbara family," he said, and that people he'd never met hugged him on the streets and cried with him in the waiting room.

When they asked, "How can we help?" Dies responded by saying, "Go home and hug your children. You don't know how long you'll get," he recalled to the crowd.

Funny stories about Dies were shared by friends, recalling a young woman full of life.

Saba Jahavery, one of Dies' closest friends, also spoke, and kept the community up to date with his updates on Dies' Caring Bridge website.

He recalled waking up screaming at 1:30 a.m. the night Dies was struck, and knew immediately something was wrong. Several minutes later, he received a text from a friend saying Dies had been hit by a drunken driver.

He drove up from his home in Los Angeles to sit with Dies for the next five days, and as he blogged about her situation, he saw outreach from the across the country and world.

Javahery said the experience has changed him personally and even drawn him closer to God, which he'd been opposed to before.

He also used his time at the microphone to urge others not to drive under the influence.

"It's about saving others, even though we've lost one," he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 