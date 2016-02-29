Family Fun Night Featuring the Banana Slug String Band to Be Held in Santa Maria

Things to Do

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is proud to present “Family Fun Night” with special musical guest, the Banana Slug String Band, Friday, March 11, 2016, at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.

The Slugs are based in Santa Cruz and have been together for over 30 years. They have a unique way of using music to teach children about everyday science principles.

The “Dirt Made My Lunch” concert will include action-packed songs that help children find out how dirt is made and how it makes all our food.

The Slugs will be singing with Mr. Dirt the puppet, doing the Roots, Stems, Leaves, Flowers, Fruits and Seeds Dance and “getting down” with decomposition.

This zany musical presentation is designed for the entire family. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.

The Youth Center is located at 600 S. McClelland Street.

Questions may be directed to Adam White, Facility Specialist II, at 805.925.0951 x519.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.