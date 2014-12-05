Family Holiday Movie Weekend at Granada Theatre to Feature Live Music and Good Cheer

Enjoy the magic of the holidays at the Granada Theatre’s Family Holiday Movie Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 13-14.

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement invites audiences young and old to come and experience the theater’s Digital 4K Cinema for a fun filled weekend of beloved holiday films.

In addition to screening holiday movie favorites with the only 4K cinema projection system in the region, Santa Claus will make a special visit to the Granada Theatre to greet children, and there will be special seasonal musical performances by local school and musical groups, including Montecito Union Elementary, La Colina Junior High, San Marcos High School, Santa Barbara High School, and local public elementary school students from the Incredible Children’s Art Network (iCAN) program.

The schedule for the weekend screenings and musical performances are as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 13

11 a.m. — Music by Montecito Union Elementary

Movies: Merry Madagascar and Kung Fu Panda

Noon to 1:30 p.m. — Meet Santa Claus!

3 p.m. — Music by San Marcos High School Madcappella Choir

Movie: White Christmas

7 p.m. — Music by La Colina Junior High Outburst Choir

Movie: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Sunday, Dec. 14

11 a.m. to noon — Meet Santa Claus!

Noon — Music by Incredible Children’s Art Network (iCAN) group Pacific Choir

Movie: Miracle on 34th Street

5 p.m. — Music by Santa Barbara High School Madrigals Choir

Movie: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Santa Barbara County community and beyond is welcome to the Granada Theatre to enjoy a visit with Santa Claus, musical performances by local children, and classic holiday movies projected onto the Granada Theatre’s new Digital Cinema. This outstanding state-of-the-art digital cinema projection system and 4K film experience is the first of its kind on California’s Central Coast.

General admission tickets are $5 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Loge is available for $10 per ticket. Click here to purchase tickets for each music and movie performance, or by calling the Granada Theatre’s box office at 805.899.2222.

In addition to this special holiday family film series, The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts and Montecito Bank & Trust will present a “Summer Family Film Series” beginning in June, with a series of family-friendly films screened throughout the summer.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.