Family Night Making Splash at Maritime Museum Channel Islands

Family Night at the Maritime Museum Channel Islands will be 4-7 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara. Sponsored by Roger and Sarah Chrisman and Scott Newhall, Family Night allows families an exclusive evening at the museum.

The inspiration behind the event is to bring family members of all ages together to participate in interactive learning activities while enjoying some light refreshments and entertainment.

At the museum’s family nights, children and parents can visit the museum’s exhibits, have their faces painted, build maritime-themed LEGO projects, and engage in arts and crafts activities led by local art educators, all while learning about the history of the Santa Barbara Channel.

Activities include:

Sea Glass, Charmed Bangles, with Sondra Weiss, art educator, Lost Art of Love Letters

Kelp Discovery, with Holly Lohuis, marine educator, Ocean Futures Society

Oceanscapes, with Michelle Commons, art educator

Face painting, with Tea in Tiaras

Fox and Lizard Lego Mini Builds

Cost for the event is $15 per family for SBMM members, $25 per family for non-members. To RSVP, visit https://sbmm.org/public-events/ or call 805-456-8747. Advance registration is encouraged.



Since 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum has featured artifacts and stories to share the history of the Santa Barbara Channel with some 45,000 visitors annually and provides year-round experiential maritime history and marine science education for local youth.

Featuring the First-Order Fresnel Lighthouse Lens from Point Conception, current exhibits explore the History of Oil in Santa Barbara Channel, the Honda Disaster, and Wives and Daughters: Keepers of the Light.

— Rita Serotkin for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.