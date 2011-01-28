Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 9:02 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Family of Caregivers Continues in Fourth Generation

Santa Barbara Convalescent Hospital mixes home with help in generous batches

By A.J. Campbell, Santa Barbara Convalescent Hospital | January 28, 2011 | 12:52 p.m.

The roots of Santa Barbara Convalescent Hospital started four generations ago and it is still owned by the same family. Originating in 1963, it is Santa Barbara’s longest family owned-and-operated facility. Third-generation owner Laurie Shea and her daughter, Haley, now run the 68-bed nursing home focused on rehabilitation as well as long-term care.

The facility has received a five-star rating from Medicare’s annual nursing home rating system and it is one of a small number of skilled nursing facilities in California to receive this high rating.

During the Great Depression, Ellen Stuart Shea began caring for elderly seniors out of her small Los Angeles area farmhouse. Her son, Edward, grew up learning how to help others and when he married his wife, Dorothy, they took over the family business. The Sheas were among the first to build skilled nursing facilities in Southern California, revolutionizing the industry. Their primary goal was to create convalescent homes that did not feel like institutions. Instead, they built state-of-the-art hospitals that felt like home. People from around the country came to see how the Sheas were pioneering the field of elder care. With real fireplaces, art by local artists, plush interiors and custom furniture, they gained the favor of the community and families.

“We truly believe in family, and our business has been about helping other families,” said Laurie Shea. “It is our mission for residents and their loved ones to feel comfortable and safe.”

Rooms are catered to a variety of individual tastes and needs, from private and semi-private suites to special-care units. The cost of staying at the facility is considerably less than in-home care or an acute hospital, and much of the cost can be covered by Medicare or insurance, depending on the individual’s medical coverage and rehabilitation needs.

For residents in need of short-term care and rehabilitation, Santa Barbara Convalescent’s progressive rehabilitation center has a goal of helping each resident reach his or her full functioning potential — and sending residents home. The facility works with the renowned rehabilitation company Aegis, whose program offers therapy designed specifically for health conditions common to seniors. Santa Barbara Convalescent’s rehabilitation therapies help residents with conditions such as stroke recovery, continence management, joint replacement therapy, wound care and osteoarthritis. Aegis has received a number of awards for its program. They say their therapies get results and enable residents to enjoy better mobility, less pain, greater joint flexibility, faster recovery, earlier discharge from therapy and an enhanced quality of life.

“Our small operation enables us to provide real, personal care with the highest level of medical attention,” Shea said.

For residents in need of long-term care, Santa Barbara Convalescent provides skilled, 24-hour nursing care, as well as enlivening activities, exceptional cuisine and a compassionate staff. Shea says many of the staff have worked for Santa Barbara Convalescent Hospital for decades. Each staff member is carefully screened and selected for professional experience, kindness, ability and reliability.

One of Santa Barbara Convalescent’s most notable programs seems to be its activities department. The quality of life of the residents is important to Santa Barbara Convalescent. Residents partake in activities to help them feel connected to other residents as well as an active part of the community.

“We see residents flourish when they are exposed to the social activities here,” Shea said. “Many of them come from being isolated at home to an environment where they have friends and things to do.”

Some activities include live music performed by local musicians, balloon toss, karaoke, bingo, afternoon movie and popcorn, card games, table volleyball, religious services and trivia time. They also offer adult education classes as well as exercise, cooking, arts and crafts.

Residents of the facility are also assisted in leading fundraisers throughout the year, including a Christmas Boutique and Bake Sale. Throughout the year, residents also make crafts and sell them at their Boutique, donating profits to organizations in the community, such as Unity Shoppe.

“Our residents want to feel like they are still an active part of society,” Shea said. “Helping them give to local organizations lets them achieve their goals of contributing to their community.”

Santa Barbara Convalescent is also noted for exceptional cuisine. Menus for residents on special diets are planned by a registered dietician according to doctors’ orders. The dietary staff in the hospital kitchen prepares meals and gives careful attention to diabetic, low-sodium, fat-free, high protein and other special dietary needs.

The facility’s social service department, which acts as a liaison between patients and their families, the facility and the community, can help set up any necessary in-home nursing or other in-home services when a resident is discharged.

Perhaps it’s because they have spent four generations perfecting it, but the Shea family seems to know what they are doing. They have a good reputation around Santa Barbara and seem to truly care about helping others.

The Santa Barbara Convalescent Hospital, 2225 De la Vina St., is located in the heart of the Santa Barbara medical community, a few blocks from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Click here for more information, or call 805.682.1355.

— A.J. Campbell represents Santa Barbara Convalescent Hospital.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 