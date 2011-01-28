Family of Caregivers Continues in Fourth Generation

The roots of Santa Barbara Convalescent Hospital started four generations ago and it is still owned by the same family. Originating in 1963, it is Santa Barbara’s longest family owned-and-operated facility. Third-generation owner Laurie Shea and her daughter, Haley, now run the 68-bed nursing home focused on rehabilitation as well as long-term care.

The facility has received a five-star rating from Medicare’s annual nursing home rating system and it is one of a small number of skilled nursing facilities in California to receive this high rating.

During the Great Depression, Ellen Stuart Shea began caring for elderly seniors out of her small Los Angeles area farmhouse. Her son, Edward, grew up learning how to help others and when he married his wife, Dorothy, they took over the family business. The Sheas were among the first to build skilled nursing facilities in Southern California, revolutionizing the industry. Their primary goal was to create convalescent homes that did not feel like institutions. Instead, they built state-of-the-art hospitals that felt like home. People from around the country came to see how the Sheas were pioneering the field of elder care. With real fireplaces, art by local artists, plush interiors and custom furniture, they gained the favor of the community and families.

“We truly believe in family, and our business has been about helping other families,” said Laurie Shea. “It is our mission for residents and their loved ones to feel comfortable and safe.”

Rooms are catered to a variety of individual tastes and needs, from private and semi-private suites to special-care units. The cost of staying at the facility is considerably less than in-home care or an acute hospital, and much of the cost can be covered by Medicare or insurance, depending on the individual’s medical coverage and rehabilitation needs.

For residents in need of short-term care and rehabilitation, Santa Barbara Convalescent’s progressive rehabilitation center has a goal of helping each resident reach his or her full functioning potential — and sending residents home. The facility works with the renowned rehabilitation company Aegis, whose program offers therapy designed specifically for health conditions common to seniors. Santa Barbara Convalescent’s rehabilitation therapies help residents with conditions such as stroke recovery, continence management, joint replacement therapy, wound care and osteoarthritis. Aegis has received a number of awards for its program. They say their therapies get results and enable residents to enjoy better mobility, less pain, greater joint flexibility, faster recovery, earlier discharge from therapy and an enhanced quality of life.

“Our small operation enables us to provide real, personal care with the highest level of medical attention,” Shea said.

For residents in need of long-term care, Santa Barbara Convalescent provides skilled, 24-hour nursing care, as well as enlivening activities, exceptional cuisine and a compassionate staff. Shea says many of the staff have worked for Santa Barbara Convalescent Hospital for decades. Each staff member is carefully screened and selected for professional experience, kindness, ability and reliability.

One of Santa Barbara Convalescent’s most notable programs seems to be its activities department. The quality of life of the residents is important to Santa Barbara Convalescent. Residents partake in activities to help them feel connected to other residents as well as an active part of the community.

“We see residents flourish when they are exposed to the social activities here,” Shea said. “Many of them come from being isolated at home to an environment where they have friends and things to do.”

Some activities include live music performed by local musicians, balloon toss, karaoke, bingo, afternoon movie and popcorn, card games, table volleyball, religious services and trivia time. They also offer adult education classes as well as exercise, cooking, arts and crafts.

Residents of the facility are also assisted in leading fundraisers throughout the year, including a Christmas Boutique and Bake Sale. Throughout the year, residents also make crafts and sell them at their Boutique, donating profits to organizations in the community, such as Unity Shoppe.

“Our residents want to feel like they are still an active part of society,” Shea said. “Helping them give to local organizations lets them achieve their goals of contributing to their community.”

Santa Barbara Convalescent is also noted for exceptional cuisine. Menus for residents on special diets are planned by a registered dietician according to doctors’ orders. The dietary staff in the hospital kitchen prepares meals and gives careful attention to diabetic, low-sodium, fat-free, high protein and other special dietary needs.

The facility’s social service department, which acts as a liaison between patients and their families, the facility and the community, can help set up any necessary in-home nursing or other in-home services when a resident is discharged.

Perhaps it’s because they have spent four generations perfecting it, but the Shea family seems to know what they are doing. They have a good reputation around Santa Barbara and seem to truly care about helping others.

The Santa Barbara Convalescent Hospital, 2225 De la Vina St., is located in the heart of the Santa Barbara medical community, a few blocks from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Click here for more information, or call 805.682.1355.

— A.J. Campbell represents Santa Barbara Convalescent Hospital.