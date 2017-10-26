Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:56 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Family of Drowned Paddleboarder Files Claims for Damages Against City of Santa Barbara

Davies Kabogoza's mother and brother are seeking unspecified damages for wrongful death

Rescue swimmers search the water near the Santa Barbara Harbor on April 29, 2017. Davies Kabogoza, 30, died in an accidental drowning after falling off his paddleboard, according to authorities. Click to view larger
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | October 26, 2017 | 5:30 p.m.

The family of Davies Kabogoza, who drowned in the Santa Barbara Harbor while paddleboarding earlier this year, has filed wrongful-death claims against the city.

The claims for damages, filed Wednesday on behalf of Kabogoza’s mother and brother, are seeking unspecified damages for wrongful death, and name Scott Riedman, harbor master and waterfront director, Santa Barbara Sailing Center owner Skip Abed (a city tenant/concessionaire), and other city and Sailing Center employees. 

"The city has a duty to ensure that special care is given when one of its tenants rent equipment for water activities," said attorney Barry Cappello, who is representing Kabogoza's mother and brother. "We understand that city employees were aware of the Sailing Center's negligence when it came to safety yet did nothing to remedy the problem."

City Attorney Ariel Calonne declined to comment.

Riedman and Abed had not seen the claim and declined to comment.

Mayor Helene Schneider and City Administrator Paul Casey did not respond to requests for comment as of Thursday afternoon.

The claims, which are precursors to lawsuits, allege that the Santa Barbara Sailing Center rented a stand-up paddleboard to Kabogoza, who could not swim, on April 29, 2017, and that Kabogoza later fell and drowned in the Santa Barbara Harbor.

The Sailing Center is located at the harbor's boat rental and sailing instruction facility on city property.

Former Westmont College soccer player Davies Kabogoza died in an accidental drowning in the Santa Barbara Harbor April 29, 2017. Click to view larger
The claims contend that the Sailing Center did not inquire about Kabogoza's swimming skills, did not help him select an appropriate life vest for his skill level, and did not advise him on how to wear the Type-V life belt he was given, which had to be pulled to activate.

The Sailing Center employees, according to the claim, gave Kabogoza a stand-up paddleboard that was not appropriate for a non-swimmer, and did not require or recommend that he use a leash to tether him to the board in case he fell.

Kabogoza, 30, did not know how to swim and did not inflate his belt-pack-style floatation device when he fell off his board, according to the investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner's Office. 

The Coroner’s Office concluded that his death was due to accidental drowning.

Kabogoza, a native of Uganda, came to the United States in 2010 and played soccer at Santa Barbara City College and Westmont College, where he graduated in 2016. He coached soccer at Laguna Blanca School, and also worked as a physical therapy aide in Santa Barbara.

The claims seek general and special damages.

“The city knew or should have known tenant was grossly negligently failing to provide its patrons, including members of the public, adequate information or instruction on the selection and use of personal flotation devices and stand-up paddle boards, and failed to supervise its tenant with respect to safety requirements and safety equipment offered,” the claim states.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

