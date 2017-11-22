Family of Man Shot by Lompoc Police Last Year Reaches Settlement With City

Details of agreement with Michael Giles' relatives have not been revealed

The family of a knife-wielding man shot and killed by Lompoc police last year have received an undisclosed settlement from the city.

Michael Giles, 27, was fatally wounded during the officer-involved shooting Nov. 21, 2016, in the 1000 block of North H Street.

“The settlement will allow the family to move on from this horrible tragedy and gain some closure,” said attorney Michael Carrillo of South Pasadena.

The family reportedly held a vigil at the shooting site Tuesday to mark the anniversary and remember good memories involving Giles, their attorney said.

A memorial remains in the vegetation above the multipurpose trail.

“His family loved and cared for him and wanted to see that justice was done in his case,” Carrillo added. “Reaching a settlement with the city will allow his family to close this chapter and focus on the good memories of Michael’s life and not be dragged into a lengthy court battle.”

The Lompoc City Council discussed the liability claim in a closed session Oct. 17, but said no reportable action occurred.

“The city has reached a mutual agreement with the Giles family with no one admitting any fault,” City Attorney Joe Pannone said. “The City Council remains fully in support its fine Police Department and officers, acknowledges the difficult circumstances they each face daily to protect the Lompoc community and believes closing the book on this matter and moving on is best.”

The resolution with the city occurred before any lawsuit was filed, the family's attorney said.

Attorneys on both sides did not release details of the settlement.

Although the city denied any wrongdoing, the family’s attorney said he viewed the settlement was “their recognizing wrong and trying to correct that in some way.”

Months after the shooting, the District Attorney’s Office review called the incident a justifiable homicide and said the officer, Cpl. Charles Scott, had a reasonable fear for his life when he knife-wielding man lunged forward.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on the day of the shooting, Lompoc police responded to a report of a man described as “intoxicated, belligerent, and holding a bottle of alcohol” at Jet Action Coin Laundry, according to authorities.

When two officers arrived, the man fled from the laundry business and hid under a vehicle in the rear parking lot.

Giles pulled a knife from a sheath on his belt and ran away, crossing H Street to hide in bushes on an embankment along a bike path south of the Embassy Suites hotel.

Scott could not see Giles until the officer was approximately 10 feet away from the man lying face down on the ground with his upper body in the brush.

Giles sat upright and turned toward Scott, ignoring officers’ orders to drop the knife.

He later lunged at Scott, who fired two rounds. One round struck Giles in the upper right torso, the other round struck him in his right forearm/wrist area

A toxicology report showed that Giles had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.246 percent and also had THC, amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system, authorities said.

The Giles family attorney said the District Attorney’s Office report “painted Michael as a monster.

“But he was anything but that. He was a loving uncle, brother, and son and his family loved and cared for him,” Carrillo said. “He wasn’t perfect and his family will tell you that, but he had a good heart and really touched the lives of those around him.

“Those memories of Michael are the ones that his family wishes to keep of him, especially on this day, the anniversary of his passing.”

