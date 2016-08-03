Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 3:29 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Family of Man Fatally Shot by Police Plans Lawsuit Against City of Santa Maria

Attorneys for Javier Garcia Gaona's relatives filed a claim against the city, seeking $3 million in damages and more training for officers

Yolanda Garcia and Javier Garcia Villalobos, the parents of Javier Garcia Gaona, hold his picture during a press conference in Santa Maria on Wednesday. Javier Garcia Gaona was fatally shot by Santa Maria police on July 20.
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 3, 2016 | 5:01 p.m.

The family of a knife-wielding suicidal man who was fatally shot by Santa Maria police has taken the first step toward a lawsuit seeking at least $3 million in damages and better training for officers, their attorneys said Wednesday. 

Fresno area civil rights and criminal defense attorneys Eric Schweitzer and William “Bill” Schmidt held a press conference in a north Santa Maria hotel Wednesday to speak about the July 20 shooting that led to the death of 31-year-old Javier Garcia Gaona.

He was shot and killed at the corner of South Broadway and Enos Drive after reportedly lunging toward police, who had fired less-than-lethal beanbag and sponge rounds that failed to subdue the man. 

“We believe the killing was completely unnecessary, and we base this conclusion on the statements of eyewitnesses as well as much of the video that was shot at the scene,” Schweitzer said.

Last week, the attorneys submitted a claim against the city, the first step toward a lawsuit. If the city rejects the claim, as happens in most cases, a lawsuit likely will be filed in federal court.

“The family is seeking justice,” Schmidt said. “This isn’t just about money. They want to see training of the officers in the Police Department so this doesn’t happen to anybody else again.”

City officials declined to comment about the possible lawsuit.

Attorney Eric Schweitzer, left, and William “Bill” Schmidt have filed a claim with Santa Maria on behalf of the family of Javier Garcia Gaona, the knife-wielding man fatally shot by police on July 20. Click to view larger
“Since the victim’s family is now seeking to litigate this matter; unfortunately, we are not in a position to comment at this time,” Assistant City Attorney Philip Sinco said.

The family’s attorneys contend Gaona was not violent, but was “obviously disoriented and distraught.”

Instead of walking toward officers, the attorneys claim, the man was “dazed and stumbling” from being hit by beanbag rounds.

Schweitzer called the police practices “highly questionable,” adding the situation was static since police had time, multiple officers at the scene and had contained the man against the FoodsCo sign.

The morning stand-off that led to the fatal shooting attracted dozens of spectators who gathered at the intersection where two busy grocery stores and other businesses are located. The area where he stood was yards from a busy FoodsCo gas station.

The attorneys asked why police didn’t use a Taser, although police made statements after the shooting saying a stun gun is less effective at further distances. 

Spectators said the man made stabbing motions to his torso and neck, but the attorneys maintain the videos don’t show he was bleeding and claim he was unharmed.

Fresno-area attorney William “Bill” Schmidt talks to a reporter about the claim filed by the family of Javier Garcia Gaona, who was fatally shot by Santa Maria police July 20. Click to view larger
While police used an FBI-trained negotiator, the attorneys contend police should have summoned a mental health professional or a family member.

“You’d think in the year 2016, with modern police practices and all the resources that were on scene, a better outcome could have been achieved,” Schweitzer said.

The attorneys have been involved in similar cases throughout California, Schmidt said.

“Javier, if he threatened anybody, it was only himself,” Schmidt said. “In our view, and it’s early in the investigation, the officers were not in any type of danger. They overreacted and we saw what we call contagious fire.”

Gaona was the oldest of five siblings who loved to play with his nephews, said his sister, April Garcia. 

He reportedly suffered from bouts of depression, the attorneys said.

Officers reportedly fired more than a dozen shots, including less-lethal weapons and lethal weapons.

Shortly after the shooting, police said three officers fired their service weapons at Gaona after the less-than-lethal weapons, including beanbag rounds, failed to subdue him.

The attorneys said they are conducting a parallel investigation into the shooting.

As is standard in these cases, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting to determine whether it was justified.  

Once completed, that investigation will be reviewed by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Santa Maria man Javier Garcia Gaona was fatally shot by police July 20 on the corner of South Broadway and Enos Drive. Click to view larger
