Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:14 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Family of Santa Barbara Filmmaker Mike deGruy Files Wrongful-Death Lawsuit

Legal action seeks monetary and punitive damages from James Cameron's production companies as well as Robinson Helicopters over 2012 crash

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 6, 2013 | 9:12 p.m.

The family of a Santa Barbara filmmaker who died last year in a helicopter crash has sued the pilot and production companies involved in James Cameron’s DeepSea Challenge project.

Mike deGruy, a well-known undersea documentary filmmaker, was killed Feb. 4, 2012, along with pilot Andrew Wight, an Australian producer, on the way to a film shoot for the project.

DeGruy was 60 and was survived by his wife, Mary “Mimi” Armstrong deGruy, and children Maxwell and Frances.

His family is suing Wight’s estate, Great Wight Productions, Cameron’s three production companies — Lightstorm Entertainment, Earthship Productions and Cameron Pace Group — related to the DeepSea project and the Robinson Helicopter Company for wrongful death and survival claims.

Both men were working with Cameron and planned a 15-minute trip for filming in Australia near Nowra, 97 miles from Sydney. The project involved a 24-foot deep-diving submersible to reach the deepest point on Earth, and deGruy was on board to film parts of it.

The helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff, and the post-impact fire resulted in the death of both men.

Los Angeles-based attorneys for deGruy’s family allege that the helicopter company knew the risk of post-impact fire, and the production companies were negligent when they failed to properly vet the helicopter and pilot.

That day, the helicopter got 10 feet above the ground before Wight realized his side door was open, and he reached over to close it and lost control, the lawsuit alleges.

“In doing this, he lost control of the helicopter and it began to pitch up so that the tail skid contacted the ground, then pitched forward and to the right so that the main rotor blades struck the ground,” according to the lawsuit.

The fuel tanks ruptured and spilled fuel into the cabin and cockpit, and a fire started before the helicopter even came to rest on the ground, according to the lawsuit.

DeGruy was burned alive, despite attempts by bystanders to put out the fire, the lawsuit says.

The helicopter company knew the fuel tanks could rupture on impact, but made no attempts to correct or repair these defects, the suit alleges. The helicopter design posed a risk of fire even in the event of “an otherwise survivable crash, even one from a height of a mere 10 feet.”

A 2006 safety notice for this particular model mentions post-crash fires: “There have been a number of cases where helicopter or light plane occupants have survived an accident only to be severely burned by fire following the accident.”

The suit also names Wight, saying he operated the helicopter in a “careless and reckless” manner, and the production companies for failing to choose an airworthy helicopter and competent pilot.

DeGruy’s family wants a jury trial and is asking for monetary damages and punitive damages.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County by Kreindler & Kreindler LLP.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 