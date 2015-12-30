Family Roots to be Traced From Poland to America and Back in Upcoming Genealogical Presentations

Advice

The Santa Maria Public Library will host a pair of Polish families' discovery stories in a presentation that aims to answer the questions, "How did some European ancestors come to be in America?" and "What inspired families to make the courageous voyage?." The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in Shepard Hall.

Come to the library to hear of the "Miracle in Łomza, 1914-2014" as told by Ken and Linda Osty.

Then listen as Sandy Peterson shares the discovery of living cousins in Poland and the serendipitous moments that led her to meet them more than a century after her ancestors immigrated.

The Ostapowicz, Radziwanowicz, Kolasinski and Najmowski family connections created in the last two years will inspire others to begin lineage research and to record family stories before it’s too late.

Researching family ancestry can be fascinating and enlightening.

The Santa Maria Public Library maintains many valuable genealogical resources which will be discussed during the program, whosepresenters are volunteers with the Santa Maria Valley Genealogical Society.

Information about the volunteer assistance offered by the society’s members in the library will be available at the free event, which is open to the public.

Questions may be directed to the Library Reference Division at 805.925.0994 x1511.

— Rhonda Garietz is the chief deputy city clerk for the City of Santa Maria.