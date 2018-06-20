Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:14 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

Family Secrets on Frontline in Play ‘Lydia’ at UCSB

Intimate performance to be staged in black box theater

By Una Mladenovic for UCSB Department of Theater/Dance | February 7, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

UCSB’s Department of Theater and Dance presents Lydia, a play by Octavio Solis, Feb. 17 through 26 in the UCSB Performing Arts Theater.

Verenice Zuniga in role of Lydia in Octavio Solis’ play, “Lydia.” Click to view larger
Verenice Zuniga in role of Lydia in Octavio Solis’ play, “Lydia.” (UCSB Department of Theater and Dance)

Under the direction of UCSB’s Irwin Appel, seven UCSB students come together in a charged performance with powerful images relevant in society today.

Lydia is a production curated by many, uniting the various talents, research and ideas of all artists working on the production.

Unfolding in 1970s El Paso, Texas, during the Vietnam War, Lydia explores family relationships and how a stranger can bring family secrets to life, forcing everyone to battle them.

Staged in UCSB’s only black box theater, the performance is more intimate than many others in UCSB’s current season.

“The ultimate goal is for the audience to absorb the atmosphere of the play and to remember the images long after they’ve left the space,” said Appel, director of the BFA Acting Program at UCSB.

Coming back from the successful run of last season’s The Death of Kings, Appel now takes on a more intimate and raw piece. With only seven actors, he and his cast can dig deep into the research required for a play such as Lydia.

“It is a contemporary piece, and a period piece all rolled into one,” Appel said. “It’s set in the 1970s, and all of the actors have no idea about that time, so we need to do the same amount of research for this as we would for a play from the 1800s.”

Appel is co-teaching a seminar with two professors from other departments to educate students on not only the process of play production, but also the research necessary to perform in a play.

“We have been welcoming students in from the beginning,” said Appel. “The best way of studying a play is to do one.”

Tickets for Lydia are on sale at the UCSB Theater and Dance box office, online at www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu, or by calling 893-2064. Prices are $17 for general admission; $13 for children, students seniors or UCSB faculty/staff/alumni.

— Una Mladenovic for UCSB Department of Theater/Dance.

 

