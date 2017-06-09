Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:12 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Family Service Agency Opens New Lompoc Office

Agency celebrates 50th anniversary

Front row, from left, DeWayne Holmdahl, Alice Down, Mary Harvey, Bob Lingl, Andrew Wilson, Pat Nuernberg, Lisa Brabo, Roberta Heter, Annette Hernandez, Jenell Figueroa, Michael Carroll, Amber Wilson, Tom Hom. Back row: FSA staff members.
Front row, from left, DeWayne Holmdahl, Alice Down, Mary Harvey, Bob Lingl, Andrew Wilson, Pat Nuernberg, Lisa Brabo, Roberta Heter, Annette Hernandez, Jenell Figueroa, Michael Carroll, Amber Wilson, Tom Hom. Back row: FSA staff members.   (Family Service Agency)
By Marianne McCarthy for Family Service Agency | June 9, 2017 | 2:10 p.m.

Dozens of community members gathered this week for a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at Family Service Agency’s new location in Lompoc, 101 South B St.

The agency, which has operated in Lompoc for 50 years, bought and renovated the 3,800-square-foot former medical offices.

It now houses staff from its senior services, mental health counseling, Long-Term Care Ombudsman and Big Brothers Big Sisters programs. Family Support Services still operates from its Dorothy Jackson Family Resource Center, 320 North J St., Lompoc.
 
“The community support we have received has allowed us to grow significantly in recent years,” said Lisa Brabo, executive director.

“Moving our program staff to this new location will allow us to accommodate that growth while continuing to provide clients with responsive, high-quality assistance,” she said.
 
Established in 1899, Family Service Agency has served the Lompoc community for more than five decades. Last year, FSA served more than 1,700 children, individuals and seniors in Lompoc.

Mental health counseling is provided to families in their homes and in FSA’s offices, to youth on probation and in Lompoc public schools.

FSA’s Senior Services combines case management and mental health counseling for seniors and their unpaid family caregivers.

Parenting and Healthy Relationship classes are offered through FSA’s Family Support Services.

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman program helps monitor and advocate quality care for residents of long-term care facilities.

For more information, visit www.fsacares.org or call 735-4376.

— Marianne McCarthy for Family Service Agency.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 