Family Service Agency Opens New Lompoc Office

Dozens of community members gathered this week for a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at Family Service Agency’s new location in Lompoc, 101 South B St.

The agency, which has operated in Lompoc for 50 years, bought and renovated the 3,800-square-foot former medical offices.

It now houses staff from its senior services, mental health counseling, Long-Term Care Ombudsman and Big Brothers Big Sisters programs. Family Support Services still operates from its Dorothy Jackson Family Resource Center, 320 North J St., Lompoc.



“The community support we have received has allowed us to grow significantly in recent years,” said Lisa Brabo, executive director.

“Moving our program staff to this new location will allow us to accommodate that growth while continuing to provide clients with responsive, high-quality assistance,” she said.



Established in 1899, Family Service Agency has served the Lompoc community for more than five decades. Last year, FSA served more than 1,700 children, individuals and seniors in Lompoc.

Mental health counseling is provided to families in their homes and in FSA’s offices, to youth on probation and in Lompoc public schools.

FSA’s Senior Services combines case management and mental health counseling for seniors and their unpaid family caregivers.

Parenting and Healthy Relationship classes are offered through FSA’s Family Support Services.

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman program helps monitor and advocate quality care for residents of long-term care facilities.

For more information, visit www.fsacares.org or call 735-4376.

— Marianne McCarthy for Family Service Agency.