Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 2:03 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Family Service Agency Announces New Parent-Child Play Therapy Program

By Melinda Johansson for the Family Service Agency | August 22, 2014 | 10:31 a.m.

Thanks to funding support from Dori and Chris Carter, the Family Service Agency is pleased to announce the launch of its new Parent-Child Play Therapy Program in Santa Barbara.

Families best served by the program, which is also called Filial Therapy, are those with children ages 3 to 12, who struggle with behavioral and emotional issues, such as anxiety, depression, anger and aggression. By training parents, or other caregivers, about the techniques utilized in Filial Therapy’s child-centered play sessions, parents are able to help their children gain a feeling of control over their lives. As children begin to develop trust in their parents or caregiver, problematic behaviors are alleviated.

“Education works from the top down,” Dori and Chris Carter said. “Smart parents raise smart kids. We’ve seen Filial Therapy work, and it’s why we support Family Service Agency and this excellent program."

Created in the 1960s by Drs. Bernard and Louise Gurney, Filial Therapy helps children recognize and express their feelings in a safe and constructive manner. Studies confirm improved communication skills and relationships between parent and child, as well as increases in children’s self-esteem.

“We are grateful to the Carters for their investment in this life-changing program," FSA Executive Director Dr. Lisa Brabo said. “Community support like theirs allows us to offer Filial Therapy and other programs on a sliding fee/donation basis, so that no one is ever turned away because of an inability to pay."

For more information on the Filial Therapy program or to schedule a free consultation, please call 805.965.1001 x231.

— Melinda Johansson is the marketing manager for the Family Service Agency.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 