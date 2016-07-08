Family Service Agency Board of Directors Appoints New Co-presidents, Secretary

Family Service Agency has announced its elected officers for the 2016-17 board of directors, naming Katya Armistead, Ed.D., and Roberta Heter co-presidents. Current board member Molly Carrillo-Walker has been appointed secretary.

“We’re excited about our new leadership,” said Lisa Brabo, Ph.D., executive director of FSA. “These new board appointments bring years of experience in education and community service that will be instrumental in guiding FSA to new heights.”



2016-17 Co-president Katya Armistead, has been employed by UC Santa Barbara for over 25 years.

She currently serves as dean of student life and brings over 30 years of experience in community leadership, including co-founding Youth Making Change, a Santa Barbara County nonprofit organization for teens.

Armistead has served on FSA’s board of directors since 2007.

Armistead’s co-president, Roberta Heter, worked for the Lompoc School District for 30 years in various capacities as a teacher and administrator, most recently as principal of Lompoc High School.

She is a current board member and past president of Region XIII of the Association of California School Administrators as well as a member of the Santa Barbara County Board of Education.

Heter joined the FSA board of directors in 2014.

The board’s new secretary, Molly Carrillo-Walker, has worked for the City of Santa Barbara for 16 years, holding several positions, including community services supervisor, management analyst and assistant Parks and Recreation director.

She also serves on the executive committee of the County of Santa Barbara School Boards Association and is a trustee for the College School District, Santa Ynez Valley.

Carrillo-Walker has been a member of FSA’s board of directors since 2014.

— Marianne McCarthy represents Family Service Agency.