Family Service Agency Elects New Board Co-Presidents

By Marianne McCarthy for the Family Service Agency | July 10, 2018 | 11:55 a.m.

The Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County announces Katya Armistead and Terri Zuniga as co-presidents for the 2018-19 board of directors.

Katya Armistead (left) and Terri Zuniga will serve as co-presidents for the Family Service Agency’s 2018-19 board of directors. (Family Service Agency photo)

“We are pleased to welcome Katya and Terri as our new co-presidents,” Executive Director Lisa Brabo said. “They bring a wealth of countywide experience and expertise in education and community service, and will be tremendous assets to our agency as we further our mission of strengthening and advocating for families and individuals of all ages and diversities.”

Armistead, who earned an Ed.D. from UC Santa Barbara, has served on the FSA board of directors since 2007. She has been employed by UCSB for more than 25 years and was recently promoted to assistant vice chancellor/dean of student life.

Armistead brings more than 30 years of experience in community leadership throughout the county, including co-founding Youth Making Change, a Santa Barbara County nonprofit organization for teens through The Fund for Santa Barbara. She co-facilitates the Leadership Challenge for Leading From Within’s Emerging Leaders Program, is a Katherine Harvey Fellow alumna, past co-president of UCSB’s Professional Women’s Association, former board member for the American Red Cross, a mentor for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse’s (CADA) Fighting Back Program, a former AYSO soccer coach and an advisor to UCSB’s Black Student Union.

A Santa Maria resident of 50 years, Zuniga has dedicated her life to public service and helping others. She is the supervisor for the District Attorney’s Office's Victim Witness Program and was a Santa Maria City Council member from 2012 to 2016.

She previously was program director for Domestic Violence Solutions, where she worked to rebuild families and protect abused women and their children. Zuniga also serves on the board of directors for the Good Samaritan Shelter, Conflict Solutions Center and P.L.A.Y (a fundraising body for Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department).

Zuniga was on the board of directors for the Santa Maria Valley Youth & Family Center when it merged with FSA in July 2017, forming one countywide organization that provides mental health counseling, basic needs assistance and case management services to more than 25,000 individuals annually.

The full slate of 2018-19 officers are co-presidents Armistead and Zuniga; Jane Santos Sweeney, vice president of programs; Marni Cooney and Kelly Santiago-Bull, co-vice presidents of development; Robert Manning, treasurer; and Molly-Carrillo Walker, secretary.

Click here for more information about the Family Service Agency.

— Marianne McCarthy represents the Family Service Agency.

