Family Service Agency Introduces New Board Member Mario Barfield

Advice

Family Service Agency (FSA) is pleased to welcome Mario J. Barfield, Psy. D. to its board of directors.

Mario comes to FSA with 14 years experience working with youth and young adults who have experienced a wide range of behavioral and emotional difficulties.

He has provided therapeutic services in various settings, including summer camps, residential facilities, private residences, school-based health centers and community mental health agencies.

Mario has also volunteered throughout California at the Alameda Food Bank and Community Garden, The Berkeley Shoreline, Bright Futures Child Development Center, and Albany Lanes.

Mario is a licensed clinical psychologist at UC Santa Barbara. At UCSB, his major clinical focus is to work toward reducing the stigma associated with mental health amongst underrepresented students while also providing direct individual and group therapy to the broader student population.

Mario is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2001 at Pennsylvania State University.

In 2002, he moved to Fresno and shortly after to the Bay Area, where he earned both masters and doctorate degrees in clinical psychology from Argosy University in Alameda with a focus on child and family psychology.

Family Service Agency has long been regarded as one of Santa Barbara County’s most reliable and effective nonprofit organizations.

Established in 1899, FSA continues to improve the health and well-being of the community’s most vulnerable children, families and seniors through their transformative and essential programs: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Senior Services, Family Support Services, Youth & Family Behavioral Health and School Counseling Services.

Their programs combine clinical expertise, bilingual and bicultural staff, and close collaboration with other agencies. At FSA, all services are provided free or on a sliding fee/donation scale and no one is denied assistance because of an inability to pay.

For more information, please visit fsacares.org or call 805.965.1001.

—Melinda Johansson is the Development and Marketing Manager for Family Services Agency.