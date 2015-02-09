Family Service Agency Launching Caring Together Campaign with Community Briefings

Caring Together is a community collaborative effort responding to the extreme needs caregivers are experiencing in our community.

At 10:30 a.m. this Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 10-11, Family Service Agency will hold community briefings in Santa Barbara and Lompoc to launch its Caring Together community awareness campaign. The events are free and open to the public.

Recent data shows the impact of caregiving on families, seniors and employers and suggests the need for increased access to support for caregivers in our community. Selected statistics include:

In Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, more than 50 percent of caregivers spend 40 hours or more on caregiving activities each week.

The challenges of caregiving can be overwhelming, with the caregivers’ psychological health being the most adversely affected with 20 percent to 50 percent of caregivers reporting depressive disorders or symptoms.

At least one-fourth of California’s caregivers have a household income of $20,000 or less.

There are 3,202 seniors living in poverty in Santa Barbara County (one in 14 local seniors).

Additionally, one study of California caregivers found that 75 percent did not know where to access support services available to them.

The briefing will include useful information and tips to help the community enable healthy, safe and positive caregiving. Local nonprofits, elected officials and licensed counselors will be in attendance to learn about issues and challenges common to “family caregivers,” share knowledge and learn about Family Service Agency’s support groups and other resources.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Family Service Agency.