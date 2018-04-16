Monday, April 16 , 2018, 5:45 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 

Family Service Agency Moves to New Lompoc Site

By Marianne McCarthy for Family Service Agency | March 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

To better serve its clientele, Family Service Agency will begin providing services at a new location in Lompoc starting Monday, April 3.

The agency bought former medical offices and, after extensive renovations, will move staff in its senior services, mental-health counseling, Long-Term Care Ombudsman, and Big Brothers Big Sisters programs to the building at 101 S. B Street, Lompoc.

Family Support Services will continue to be provided at the Dorothy Jackson Family Resource Center, 320 N. J St., Lompoc.
 
“The community support we have received has allowed us to grow significantly in recent years,” said Lisa Brabo, executive director.

“Moving our program staff to this new location will allow us to accommodate that growth while continuing to provide clients with responsive, high-quality assistance,” she said.

Established in 1899, Family Service Agency has served the Lompoc community for more than five decades. Currently, mental health counseling is provided to families in their homes and in FSA’s offices, to youth on probation and in Lompoc public schools.

FSA’s senior services combines case management and mental health counseling for seniors and their unpaid family caregivers. Parenting and healthy-relationship classes are offered through FSA’s Family Support Services to help families build healthy home environments.

Most recently, the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program was added to monitor and advocate quality care for residents of long-term care facilities.

Family Service Agency programs ensure access for nearly 18,000 Santa Barbara County residents each year to food, shelter and other basic needs, as well as youth mentoring, case management, advocacy and an array of mental-health programs.

Programs are provided free or on a sliding-fee/donation scale with no one denied access because of an inability to pay.

For more information, visit www.fsacares.org or call 735.4376.

— Marianne McCarthy for Family Service Agency.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 