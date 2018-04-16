Family Service Agency Moves to New Lompoc Site

To better serve its clientele, Family Service Agency will begin providing services at a new location in Lompoc starting Monday, April 3.

The agency bought former medical offices and, after extensive renovations, will move staff in its senior services, mental-health counseling, Long-Term Care Ombudsman, and Big Brothers Big Sisters programs to the building at 101 S. B Street, Lompoc.

Family Support Services will continue to be provided at the Dorothy Jackson Family Resource Center, 320 N. J St., Lompoc.



“The community support we have received has allowed us to grow significantly in recent years,” said Lisa Brabo, executive director.

“Moving our program staff to this new location will allow us to accommodate that growth while continuing to provide clients with responsive, high-quality assistance,” she said.

Established in 1899, Family Service Agency has served the Lompoc community for more than five decades. Currently, mental health counseling is provided to families in their homes and in FSA’s offices, to youth on probation and in Lompoc public schools.

FSA’s senior services combines case management and mental health counseling for seniors and their unpaid family caregivers. Parenting and healthy-relationship classes are offered through FSA’s Family Support Services to help families build healthy home environments.

Most recently, the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program was added to monitor and advocate quality care for residents of long-term care facilities.

Family Service Agency programs ensure access for nearly 18,000 Santa Barbara County residents each year to food, shelter and other basic needs, as well as youth mentoring, case management, advocacy and an array of mental-health programs.

Programs are provided free or on a sliding-fee/donation scale with no one denied access because of an inability to pay.

For more information, visit www.fsacares.org or call 735.4376.

— Marianne McCarthy for Family Service Agency.