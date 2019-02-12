Family Service Agency Names Four Trustees

New members come from all over the county

Family Service Agency (FSA) has announced the appointment of four new members to its board of directors, representing communities throughout Santa Barbara County. They are Marisol Alarcon, Carpinteria; Robert Janeway, Santa Barbara; Sandra Underwood, Santa Maria; and Patricia E. Brady, Lompoc.

“Family Service Agency will benefit greatly from the professional and community service expertise of these new board members,” said Lisa Brabo, executive director.

“Each new member brings a distinct set of skills to our board, and also provides valuable local insight to the specific and varying needs of residents throughout the county,” she said.

Alarcon is an immigration attorney in Carpinteria who also works with the Santa Barbara County Immigrant Legal Defense Center. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and the Los Angeles County Bar Association.

A dual citizen of the U.S. and Chile, Alarcon was born in the U.S. to immigrant parents, giving her insight to the unique challenges of growing up with immigrant parents whose first language is not English.

Her commitment to community service is evidenced by her membership to the boards of the Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation, Carpinteria Children’s Project, Teen Legal Clinic, and Santa Barbara Women Lawyer’s Foundation.

Janeway is the provider contracts manager for CenCal Health, an alum of the UCSB College of Creative Studies, and a recent alum of the Katherine Harvey Fellows program for community leadership.

He has spent the last 12 years in Santa Barbara working in the private and public health sectors, supporting local healthcare and environmental organizations, and committee service with the city of Santa Barbara.

Underwood, a former program manager with Dignity Health, retired in June 2018 with 14 years’ experience directing community education projects for Marian Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

The recipient of Dignity Health’s Franciscan Service Award in 2015, Underwood also serves on other boards in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Brady is the former director for the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization and administrator of Good Samaritan Services in Lompoc. She brings business and organizational skills to the FSA board.

She was recognized as Lompoc Woman of the Year in 2002, was a founding member of Leadership Lompoc Valley, and has served on multiple boards and committees throughout the valley.

For more about FSA, visit fsacares.org or call 805-965-1001.

— Marianne McCarthy for Family Service Agency.