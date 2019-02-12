Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, February 13 , 2019, 4:00 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Family Service Agency Names Four Trustees

New members come from all over the county

Marisol Alarcon, left, Robert Janeway, Sandra Underwood, Patricia Brady.
Marisol Alarcon, left, Robert Janeway, Sandra Underwood, Patricia Brady.
By Marianne McCarthy for Family Service Agency | February 12, 2019 | 1:11 a.m.

Family Service Agency (FSA) has announced the appointment of four new members to its board of directors, representing communities throughout Santa Barbara County. They are Marisol Alarcon, Carpinteria; Robert Janeway, Santa Barbara; Sandra Underwood, Santa Maria; and Patricia E. Brady, Lompoc.

“Family Service Agency will benefit greatly from the professional and community service expertise of these new board members,” said Lisa Brabo, executive director.

“Each new member brings a distinct set of skills to our board, and also provides valuable local insight to the specific and varying needs of residents throughout the county,” she said.

Alarcon is an immigration attorney in Carpinteria who also works with the Santa Barbara County Immigrant Legal Defense Center. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and the Los Angeles County Bar Association.

A dual citizen of the U.S. and Chile, Alarcon was born in the U.S. to immigrant parents, giving her insight to the unique challenges of growing up with immigrant parents whose first language is not English.

Her commitment to community service is evidenced by her membership to the boards of the Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation, Carpinteria Children’s Project, Teen Legal Clinic, and Santa Barbara Women Lawyer’s Foundation.

Janeway is the provider contracts manager for CenCal Health, an alum of the UCSB College of Creative Studies, and a recent alum of the Katherine Harvey Fellows program for community leadership.

He has spent the last 12 years in Santa Barbara working in the private and public health sectors, supporting local healthcare and environmental organizations, and committee service with the city of Santa Barbara.

Underwood, a former program manager with Dignity Health, retired in June 2018 with 14 years’ experience directing community education projects for Marian Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

The recipient of Dignity Health’s Franciscan Service Award in 2015, Underwood also serves on other boards in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Brady is the former director for the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization and administrator of Good Samaritan Services in Lompoc. She brings business and organizational skills to the FSA board.

She was recognized as Lompoc Woman of the Year in 2002, was a founding member of Leadership Lompoc Valley, and has served on multiple boards and committees throughout the valley.

For more about FSA, visit fsacares.org or call 805-965-1001.

— Marianne McCarthy for Family Service Agency.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 