Family Service Agency Names Pam Jordan as Youth and Family Behavioral Health Supervisor

Family Service Agency is pleased to name Pam Jordan, a licensed clinical social worker, as the agency’s new youth and family behavioral health supervisor in their Lompoc office.

Jordan holds master's degrees in social work and leadership and management, holding various clinical and leadership positions with nonprofit organizations serving children and families in the Van Nuys, Riverside and San Dimas areas and has taught at the University of La Verne.

Jordan relocated to the Central Coast from Lancaster and brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to this new role.

FSA has long been regarded as one of Santa Barbara County’s most reliable and effective nonprofit organizations.

Established in 1899, FSA continues to improve the health and well-being of the community’s most vulnerable children, families and seniors through their transformative and essential programs: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Senior Services, Family Support Services, Youth & Family Behavioral Health and School Counseling Services.

Their programs combine clinical expertise, bilingual and bicultural staff and close collaboration with other agencies. At FSA, all services are provided free or on a sliding fee/donation scale and no one is denied assistance because of an inability to pay.

For more information, please visit fsacares.org or call 805.965.1001.

— Melinda Johansson is the development and marketing manager at Family Service Agency.