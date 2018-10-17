Family Service Agency Photo Contest Entries Reflect Good Life on South Coast

Family Service Agency (FSA) of Santa Barbara County will unveil the winning images in its Good Life on the South Coast photo contest at a community reception, 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at FSA’s Lompoc office, 101 South B St.

All 127 entries will be on display at the reception.

Awards will be given to first-, second- and third-place winners in each of four entry categories (youth, adult, employee, professional). All photographs are eligible for permanent display in FSA’s Lompoc office.



“We are excited about the enthusiastic response to our first photo contest and are looking forward to showcasing creative images depicting our good life on the Central Coast,” said Lisa Brabo, FSA executive director.



Community members are invited to attend. Please RSVP by Thursday, Oct. 18, to [email protected] or call 805-965-1001 ext. 256.

For more about Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County, visit www.fsacares.org.

— Marianne McCarthy for Family Service Agency.