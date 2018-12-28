Family Service Agency Relationship Classes Start in January

While spending time together as a couple is key to having a successful relationship, for working parents with young children, it often feels impossible to find that “couple” time.

Parents attending Family Service Agency’s (FSA) free Healthy Relationships classes, however, sometimes find they have more free time than they think when asked to examine their schedules. An hour glued to Netflix here and a minutes scrolling through a Facebook account there add up quickly.

This screen-time represents lost opportunities for personal time away from children and other responsibilities to connect with a partner, which helps couples feel healthier, reduce stress and reconnect with one another.

Finding this time to be together, along with learning fun, inexpensive activities, are among the focuses in FSA’s weekly Healthy Relationships classes that begin in January in Carpinteria. Childcare is provided to allow parents to attend classes, which are available in English and Spanish.

“There are many small things that can add up to a healthy relationship that we tend to forget, such as some relatively simple communication techniques like not interrupting a partner, assuming you know what they’re going to say,” said Candy Garcia, lead parent educator for FSa.

“Maintaining a healthy connection with a partner goes hand in hand with a happy home life, and we want to give you the tools you need to create stronger family unions,” she said.

For more information or to enroll, contact Garcia, 805-335-0126, [email protected] or Andrea Fuentes, 805-220-0962, [email protected]

English

Nine Wednesdays, starting Jan. 9, 5-7:30 p.m.

Carpinteria Children’s Project, 5201 8th St., Carpinteria

Spanish

Nine Tuesdays starting Jan. 8, 5-7:30 p.m.

Carpinteria Children’s Project, 5201 8th St., Carpinteria

Also coming in January, 14-week parenting classes: Nurturing Skills for Families begins Jan. 17 in English; Jan. 22 in Spanish.

For more about FSA, visit www.fsacares.org.

Angel Pacheco for Family Service Agency