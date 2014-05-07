Family Service Agency to Honor Marni and Michael Cooney

The Family Service Agency will pay special tribute to Marni and Michael Cooney at its Honoring Families Celebration scheduled for Saturday, May 17 from 3 to 6 p.m. at a private venue in Carpinteria.

“The Cooneys have provided incredible support for Family Service Agency over the years,” said Executive Director Lisa Brabo, Ph.D. “Their advocacy for the work we do, along with their generous contributions of time and resources, have had a positive impact on the lives of thousands of low-income children, families and seniors throughout Santa Barbara County.”

An active member of the Family Service Agency Board of Directors for the past decade, Marni Cooney served as president and co-president for five years and provided leadership for many of the board’s committees as well. She chaired the Family Service Agency’s Children Festival for several years.

“Supporting Family Service Agency and the vital work it does has been a heartfelt endeavor for Michael and me,” she said. “We know we are helping make a significant difference in the lives of vulnerable families, which will in turn benefit our entire community.”

Established in 1899, the Family Service Agency has long been regarded as one of Santa Barbara County’s most reliable and effective nonprofit human service organizations. FSA programs ensure access to food, shelter and other basic needs, as well as youth mentoring and a wide-array of mental health programs. Each year, nearly 20,000 Santa Barbara County residents receive services at FSA sites, as well as on school campuses, at community centers and in their homes.

— Melinda Johansson is the marketing manager for the Family Service Agency.