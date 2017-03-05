Friday, June 1 , 2018, 1:19 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

‘Far From Heaven’ Next Up in Bernstein Film Series

By Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre | March 5, 2017 | 1:43 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA) has announced Far From Heaven as the next installment of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, at The Granada Theater, 1214 State St.

Far From Heaven stars Julianne Moore, Dennis Quaid and Dennis Haysbert. Click to view larger
Prior to the film screening, there will be a pre-show discussion hosted by the series guest curator Jon Burlingame, one of the nation's leading writers on music for film and television, and expert on the music of Elmer Bernstein.

Starring Julianne Moore, Dennis Quaid and Dennis Haysbert, Far From Heaven tells a story that crosses both sexual and racial lines.

The story revolves around a privileged suburban family whose lives are filled with daily family etiquette, social events at the club, and an overall desire to keep up with the Joneses.

The family is turned upside down when both husband and wife are faced with choices that not only create a gossip mill for the entire community but also change their lives forever.

The Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series was established by the SBCPA to honor the life and work of noted film composer and Santa Barbara resident, Elmer Bernstein.

The series presents an annual selection of films noteworthy for the importance of their musical scores to the telling of each film’s unique story.

Tickets prices range from $10-$20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office, 899-2222.  Dates and film titles are subject to change.

For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre.

 

