CPA Larry McEwen to Lead New Montecito Office of Farber Hass Hurley LLP

By Jennifer Goddard for Farber Hass Hurley LLP | August 20, 2013 | 9:36 a.m.

A highly-experienced certified public accountant specializing in complex corporate transactions and Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) Plan audits has opened a new office in Montecito.

Larry McEwen

Larry McEwen, CPA, “Big Four” firm PricewaterhouseCoopers alum and current partner at Farber Hass Hurley LLP, opened the firm’s fourth office in Montecito at 1478 E. Valley Road, Suite 39.

“I chose to expand into Santa Barbara County because I saw a need — that local business owners needed an accountant with in-depth experience in financial reporting, who can reliably help them grow through solid, experience-based analysis,” said McEwen, who also specializes in analyzing business mergers and acquisitions. “My partners and I see more businesses in a year than most owners will experience in a lifetime. This fourth office will allow me to deliver our Big Four expertise with a Santa Barbara community presence.”

McEwen, a UC Santa Barbara grad, has held senior financial positions at several Fortune 500 companies throughout his career. Through his experience, he has helped Farber Hass Hurley LLP become one of the top-rated firms in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“Our Big Four background with a hands on, partner-led environment provides what we call ‘the professional advantage,’” McEwen said.

Farber Hass Hurley LLP, whose largest office is located in Camarillo, is approved to practice before both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Public Accountability Board, one of only seven California-based firms to have both approvals. The firm is also registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and belongs to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ Center for Audit Quality and the Employee Benefit Plan Audit Quality Center.

To contact McEwen, call 805.432.1090 or email [email protected]. Click here to learn more about the firm.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Farber Hass Hurley LLP.

