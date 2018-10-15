Monday, October 15 , 2018, 9:37 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Fareed Picks Up Endorsement of National Federation of Independent Business

By Austin Stukins for Justin Fareed | October 15, 2018 | 7:05 a.m.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), a nonpartisan organization representing 350,000 small businesses, has announced its endorsement of Justin Fareed in California's 24th congressional district.

“As an NFIB member and small business owner, Justin Fareed has a deep understanding of the challenges small businesses face every day,” said John Kabateck, NFIB’s California state director.

“We are confident that he will work hard for California small businesses and will be a strong supporter of efforts to reduce regulations, cut taxes, and improve government accountability,” he said.

“On behalf of our members in California’s 24th congressional district, we are proud to endorse Justin Fareed for election to the U.S. House of Representatives,” he said.

On receiving the endorsement, Fareed said, "As a member of NFIB, I know how tirelessly they advocate for small business in our country. They truly are the voice of small businesses, and I am honored to have their endorsement.

“In Washington, I'll fight to be the voice for small businesses and startup entrepreneurs so that they can continue to create more jobs and innovate for our future.”

Fareed is president of a local small business, Pro Band Sports Industries, and a third-generation cattle rancher.

A graduate of UCLA, he and has worked for a senior member of Congress handling matters pertaining to foreign relations, small business, agriculture, drafting and coordinating the movement of legislation, and building bi-partisan consensus on Capitol Hill.

— Austin Stukins for Justin Fareed.

 

