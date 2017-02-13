Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:59 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Farm Bureau Event Focuses on Pesticide Awareness

By Teri Bontrager for Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau | February 13, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau will hold the second Spray Safe event, a free training to educate Santa Barbara County growers, employees, supervisors, pest-control advisors and applicators about safe spraying practices 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 7 at the Santa Maria Fair Park.

To reserve a spot, download the registration form at www.scbfb.com. Registration deadline is Feb. 20. All agriculture workers are urged to attend.

Spray Safe is an intensive training program, offering Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for eligible employees and course work that focuses on the prevention of pesticide-exposure incidents.

The mission of Spray Safe is "To encourage the safe application of agricultural chemicals through education and farmer to farmer communication and cooperation."

It is also an opportunity to improve communication among growers, chemical applicators and farm employees. There will be live demonstrations in English and Spanish on the topics of field-worker safety, equipment calibration and maintenance, and laws and regulations.

“As farmers and ranchers, we have a moral obligation to our workers, our neighbors and our communities to ensure that our required practices are conducted responsibly and safely," said Russell Doty, president, Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau.

The program will feature educational presentations, equipment displays, exhibits and a free barbecue lunch.

Presentations will include keynote speaker Jesse Cuevas, legislative analyst, California Department of Pesticide Regulation, and Karen Ross, secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

There also will be speakers from the Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, the California Department of Education, Allen Hancock College, TriCal, and the Strawberry Commission.

“This training program will give attendees a valuable opportunity to learn about new and improved practices and technologies to reduce pesticide drift and ensure employee and public safety,” said Cathy Fisher, SBC Agricultural Commissioner.

The Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau, affiliated with the California and American Farm Bureau Federations, represents more than 1,100 member families in Santa Barbara County, 80,000 in California and 6 million nationwide.

— Teri Bontrager for Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau.

 

