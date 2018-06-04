Farm Tractor Goes Up in Flames Near Los Alamos

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were called out Monday afternoon to a tractor fire near Los Alamos, according to fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Three county engines and a water tender responded to the blaze on the 1000 block of Highway 135, about seven miles west of Los Alamos, Sadecki said.

A mid-sized tractor was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Sadecki said.

The vehicle was in the vicinity of other farm equipment and supplies, he noted, but none of the surrounding equipment caught on fire.

The call came in at 2:07 p.m. and crews were mopping up the scene by 2:35 p.m., he said.

The fire remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .