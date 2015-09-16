Friday, April 6 , 2018, 7:29 am | Mostly Cloudy 51º

 
 
 
 

Farmers Sue Goleta Water District Over Water Rate Hikes

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 16, 2015 | 1:44 p.m.

A group of Goleta Valley farmers are suing the Goleta Water District over new water rate increases and a drought surcharge, alleging a constitutional violation similar to the one in another lawsuit already filed against the water purveyor.

The Goleta Agricultural Preservation, which is made up of farmers who are water district customers, claims the Goleta Water District violated the California Constitution by imposing fees that exceed the cost of service.

In the lawsuit filed by Santa Barbara law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, the group asks Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne to reverse the water rates ordinance that the district’s Board of Directors unanimously adopted at a June 16 meeting.

The complaint also asks the court to make the district refund all excessive charges and to maintain its former rate structure.

“The result of the district’s unconstitutional actions is that some customers are now paying double for their district water compared to what they were paying just two month ago,” the lawsuit states.

“With the rate structure now in effect, those same customers could be required to pay more than four times the former amounts in the coming months.”

The lawsuit specifically mentions agricultural customers, who have historically been charged lower per-unit rates than residential users.

Proposition 218 is cited in the lawsuit’s reasoning, specifically the portion of the 1996 voter-approved ballot measure that says fees imposed by a government agency for property-related services shouldn’t exceed the proportional cost of the service attributed to the parcel.

In a separate filing Aug. 3, Jack Ruskey sued the Goleta Water District for failing to provide notice to property owners of record — also a violation of Prop 218. The notices were sent to district customers.

Under the ballot measure, local governments and agencies must send out notices, invite public protests and hold a public hearing before new or increased rates or tax assessments can be levied on property owners. If a majority objects, the district is prohibited from imposing the new rates.

The Goleta Water District serves 14,489 parcels and requires 7,245 valid protests to stop the rates. It received 79.

In the most recent suit, Goleta Agricultural Preservation asserts the water district’s rate study was flawed and that the district began charging the new fees in June, ahead of the July 1 ordinance effective date.

Goleta Water District assistant general manager David Matson said the district’s special counsel, Michael Colantuono, has reviewed both lawsuits and believes the district will prevail in both cases.

“The district fully complied with all procedural and substantive requirements in its rate setting,” he said in a statement.

“The rates study that was performed for the district carefully linked the costs of service for each customer class with the rates for that class. Although their rates were increased, agricultural customers in the district still enjoy base water rates that are significantly below those paid by all other water users in the district. Mr. Colantuono is a recognized state expert on water rates and Proposition 218.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

