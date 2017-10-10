Farmers Trust Displays Artwork by Bishop Students

Farmers and Merchants Trust Company, the oldest trust company in California, recently held the first of several ongoing Community Art Exhibitions in its newest office, 1034 Santa Barbara St.

For the inaugural exhibit, student artwork from Bishop Garcia Diego High School was unveiled Sept. 14, with parents, students, their art teacher, and the principal in attendance. The exhibit will run through mid-December.

Even though September is the start of a new school year, art teacher Judith Raimondi selected six works from three students, sophomore Nicole Borden, and juniors Hailey Hoidal and Miranda Alvarez.

"This is very exciting for Bishop Garcia Diego High School and for the participating student artists," said Principal Karen Regan. "We appreciate Farmers and Merchants Trust Company for this wonderful opportunity."

"It is an honor to dedicate our conference room to the local young artists in the Santa Barbara and Goleta areas from schools and community organizations," said Frank Tabar, senior vice president and manager of the Santa Barbara office.

"We are proud to host Bishop Garcia Diego High School as our first exhibition,” he said.

The Bishop Garcia Diego High School exhibit can be viewed during office hours, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— April Montoya for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company.