Farsical Thrills of ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ to Take Marian Theatre Stage

By Craig Shafer represents Pacific Conservatory Theatre | January 22, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

A hilarious farce of sentimental pirates, bumbling policemen, dim-witted young lovers and an eccentric Major-General await in Gilbert & Sullivan's (G&S) effervescent musical masterpiece The Pirates of Penzance, playing Feb. 11 through March 6, 2016 in Santa Maria's Marian Theatre.

The Pirates of Penzance in all its silliness is directed by Brad Carroll with musical direction by Callum Morris. Scenic Designer Jason Bolen, Costume Designer Eddy L. Barrows, Lighting Designer Jennifer "Z' Zornow, Sound Designer Elisabeth Weidner and Production Stage Manager Jahana Azodi* comprise the behind the scenes team for the show.

The cast includes featured resident artists George Walker as The Pirate King, Andrew Philpot* as Major-General Stanley and Michael Jenkinson* as Sergeant of Police

The Pirates of Penzance, or The Slave of Duty, a comic operetta, is the tale of Frederic, who has been indentured to a band of "gentlemanly" pirates until his 21st birthday.

Frederic's nursemaid was hard of hearing and was supposed to apprentice the youth to a ship's pilot, not pirate. Upon his release he meets — and instantly falls in love with — Mabel, daughter of Major-General Stanley.

Unfortunately Frederic learns he was born Feb. 29, so technically he has but one birthday every four years and is bound to fulfill his apprenticeship for yet another 63. Mabel agrees to wait faithfully for his return.

The pirates to whom Frederic is apprenticed were all orphans, so they are unwilling to plunder and pillage any fellow orphans. Of course, news of this character flaw is widely known, making them very unsuccessful pirates.

Madcap antics fill out the show with the Major-General saving Mabel and his other daughters from the pirates, Frederic's misplaced sense of duty, the not so "hot on the trail" team of police, preposterous logic generously applied to spice it up and of course a very "happily ever after" conclusion. 

The Pirates of Penzance features the much-parodied song "I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General." Parodies of this most famous G&S tongue-twisting fast-paced patter-song have found their way into numerous TV shows, including The Muppet Show, In Plain Sight, Home Improvement, Babylon 5, Married With Children, The West Wing, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Frasier, The Simpsons and many others. 

Since its inception, The Pirates of Penzance has been a G&S favorite among theater producers and audiences alike. In New York, since its premiere in 1879, it has had over 40 major revivals in that city alone.

A hit production in 1980 by Joseph Papp ran nearly two years on Broadway, receiving seven Tony Award nominations, winning three, and securing five Drama Desk Awards.

The cast included Linda Ronstadt, Rex Smith, Kevin Kline (Tony Award), Patricia Routledge, George Rose, and Tony Azito. The Broadway show featured notable replacements for Mable during its run including Pam Dawber, Karla DeVito and Maureen McGovern.

That production transferred to London for a run of 601 performances and in 1983 was turned into a movie that included Angela Lansbury. 

The Pirates of Penzance will run from Feb. 11 trough March 6, 2016 at the Marian Theatre, located at 800 S. College Drive in Santa Maria. Showtimes include both 1:30 p.m. matinees and 7 p.m. evening performances.


Single tickets range from $29.50-$39.50, with discounts available for seniors, students, children and preview performances (Feb. 11-12).

Subscription tickets range from $21.00-$27.00 in Santa Maria and $25.00-$31.50 in Solvang. A minimum of four productions in the season must be purchased to take advantage of subscription pricing.

The box office is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30-7 p.m.

Call 805.922.8313 or visit www.pcpa.org for more information.

— Craig Shafer represents Pacific Conservatory Theatre.

 
