Fashion, Food, Entertainment at Santa Barbara’s New Artisan Marketplace to Benefit Dream Foundation

By Dani Cordaro for Dream Foundation | June 2, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

The second annual Summer Dream fundraiser for Dream Foundation — a fresh, summer-themed event benefiting terminally-ill adults ages 18-40 — will take place at The Mill in Santa Barbara from 4-7 p.m. June 5, 2016.

This year’s Summer Dream will include a fashion show featuring local designers Catherine Gee, Jenni Kayne and Miller’s Oath.

There will be live entertainment with a performance by Cody Lovaas and delicious food and drink from local artisans. Alan Rose of KEYT Channel 3 and a long-time supporter of Dream Foundation will serve as emcee.

Sponsors of the second annual Summer Dream include Becker Studios, Blue Star Parking, Catherine Gee, Impact Hub, Jenni Kayne, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Miller’s Oath, Millworks, Potek Winery, SpaceNK Apothecary, The Mill, Third Window Brewing, Walter Claudio Salon Spa and Wildwood Kitchen.

Tax deductible tickets can be purchased online now at http://dreamfoundation.org/summerdream for $50. Each ticket includes wine and beer from Potek Winery and Third Window Brewing, delicious bites from Wildwood Kitchen, a runway fashion show, DJ IDEX entertainment, silent auction and more.

“Almost 20 percent of our Dreamers are between the ages of 18-40,” says Dream Foundation’s CEO Kisa Heyer. “Their final Dreams include vacations, family reunions, meetings with personal heroes or requests for basic needs that improve their quality of life. Summer Dream is a wonderful and fun opportunity for the community to support our young Dreamers.”

The event is made possible through the generous support and dedication of this year’s Event Chair Arlene Montesano, Honorary Committee Chair Danielle Rocha of Rocha Swim (2015 Summer Dream featured designer) and the Generation Dream Committee: Heather Hambleton (chair), Jacques Habra, Dawn Mitcham, Chris Snowden and Sanford Spivey.

Summer Dream recognizes its Golden Sponsors Hutton Parker Foundation, Jim Nigro and Soogie & Don Kang; Shine Sponsors Sloane & Sally Dickens and Elizabeth & Kenny Slaught; Copper Sponsors The Grokenberger Family, Kielle & John Horton, Chris Lancashire and Nina & Eric Phillips; Aqua Sponsor First Click; and Shimmer Sponsors Hollye & Jeff Jacobs and Johnson Family Dental.

Dani Cordaro is a public relations consultant at Dream Foundation.

