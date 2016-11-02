Fashion Show Steps Out to Help Low-Income Families

The nearly 600 low-income children, families and seniors living on the campus of St. Vincent’s in Santa Barbara will be the beneficiaries of proceeds from St. Vincent’s Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Bishop Garcia Diego High School, 4000 La Colina Road.

Sponsored by Claudia Lash and Pat Lupo, longtime co-chairs and friends of St. Vincent’s, the event supports residents and clients through three major campus programs.

“We’re so happy to help the children, mothers and families of St. Vincent’s,” said Lash, who is also a member of the Foundation Development Board. “Each program at St. Vincent’s is unique and fills a need in Santa Barbara.”

St. Vincent’s Family Strengthening Program is a life-transforming, up to two-year residential-living program for low-income single or pregnant mothers and their children.

The Early Childhood Education Center at St. Vincent’s is a fully licensed, NAEYC-accredited preschool offering high quality, affordable care for children ages 6 weeks to pre-kindergarten.

The affordable-housing programs include:

St. Vincent’s Gardens, a 75-unit development that provides low- and very low-income families with the essential amenities for developing strong families and communities.

Villa Caridad, which provides 95 units of senior housing with a community center, commercial kitchen, outdoor seating, and walking paths throughout the campus.

Guest emcee for the fashion-show event will be Meredith Garofalo, KEYT News Channel 3 meteorologist.

The festivities begin with a silent auction featuring gift baskets assembled from items donated by local businesses and individuals. There are also door prizes and raffle drawings, followed by lunch and a presentation of this season’s latest fashions by CABI.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased by calling St. Vincent’s at 683-6381 ext. 107.

Originally established as an orphanage and English-speaking school in 1858, St. Vincent’s is the longest continually operating social-service organization in Santa Barbara County.

— Janet Eaton for St. Vincent's.